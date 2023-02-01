Ogun: I’m APC but I Support Otegbeye of ADC for Governor – Amosun

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

Former governor of Ogun state, Ibikunle Amosun, has accused the incumbent governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun of derailing from the development agenda of the state.

Amosun, a sitting Senator at the national Assembly representing Ogun Central under the umbrella of All Progressive Congress (APC) stated this when he joined the African Democratic Congress (ADC) campaign flag off at the Arcade ground of the Ake palace, in Abeokuta, Wednesday.

Amosun in a BBC yoruba interview last year,had pitched his tent with the governorship candidate of ADC, Barr. Biyi Otegbeye against his party’s flag bearer and incumbent, Dapo Abiodun who according to him was rigged into power in 2019 against his preferred candidate of Alliance Progressive Movement (APM) Hon Abdulkabir Adekunle Akinlade (Triple A)

The former governor who was also visibly absent at the APC Presidential campaign in the state last Wednesday, arrived at about 1:55pm on foot and was greeted with great admiration from his supporters.

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship campaign train which was slated for Ado-Odo Ota Local Government same day was ignored by the former governor, like the other campaigns of the party in the state.

Addressing the party faithful, Amosun said, “I believe strongly that presidency should come to the South, that is why I am supporting Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu. All the Amosun political family is supporting Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“There are two reasons I am doing what I am doing today, the first is,since the creation of Ogun state, nobody from Ogun west have been governor. Some characters are saying they don’t have good people but I know they have, this is one of them, Biyi Otegbeye. Ogun West home of important and well meaning people in the country they are tested and trusted.

“Secondly, we have set a path for development in Ogun state and we must not allow it to be derailed. I feel sad when I see what is going on in the last four years. We must be ready to fight it.

“I have said it already, I am in APC but that program that was set should have been followed but now look at what is happening to your state. Before I left we put Ogun state on the path of greatness with the support of God. I did everything humanly possible to make things work well but today we can’t see anything.

I spent million on a project and they claimed to use billions in renovation, we did things to benefit all but because it’s Amosun they didn’t go there. We want someone that can follow that path and continue from where we have stopped.

“I am APC but for the governorship election in the state, I am going to work, I am already working with Barrister Biyi Otegbeye and his deputy”, he stressed.

Speaking after his endorsement, the governorship candidate, Otegbeye maintained that his emergence is to continue with the giant strides of the former governor, saying that his focus will be on the economy of the state.

He however berated the incumbent governor monetary policy tagged “Oko Owo Dapo”, saying that such does not lift the citizens out of poverty, but into debts.

He however called on the party members to use the window provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to get their PVCs and be ready to use it to bring him to power.