Fuel/Naira Crisis: Why Aso Rock Cabal Wants Tinubu to Lose Election

Wednesday, February 1, 2023 1:56 pm



Governor Nasir El-Rufai and Amaechi separately acknowledge having security reports on the attacks, long before it was carried out

The Governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, this morning on Channels Television, said there are some fifth columnists in Aso Rock who want Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima to lose the coming presidential election.

Less than a month to the general elections, the most important of which is presidential, Nigerians are gnashing their teeth and groaning under the weight of scarcity and high cost of fuel and lack of cash in the face of the new naira redesign policy. For these reasons, not a few Nigerians are cursing the All Progressives Congress! Indeed, this pincer attack on the Nigerian populace (who will decide where the pendulum of victory will swing on 25 February), is a form of political optics that the Tinubu camp perceives as an ill wind. It is for this reason that they are speaking up.

According to the Kaduna Governor, “I believe there are elements in the Villa that want us to lose the election because they didn’t get their way. They had their candidate,” the Kaduna governor and an ally of Mr Tinubu claimed. “Their candidate did not win the primary election. They are still trying to get us (to) lose the elections. They are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what is right.”

“You want to know if we have the names? I believe you should ask the governor,” said Mr Buhari’s media aide Garba Shehu when the gazetteng news asked for comments on the Kaduna governor’s allegation.

In Abeokuta last week, Tinubu blew his top over the two crises, accusing some quislings in the government of hoarding fuel and using the so-called naira redesign to sabotage his presidential bid. “You’re hoarding fuel and hoarding the naira. Still, we will vote, and we will win this election. Whether you change the ink of the naira or spend money till you are in debt, things won’t turn out as you hope. We are the ones who will win the election, and our opponents will fail.”

His media aides, however, said Tinubu did not target Buhari but some treacherous elements in high places.

