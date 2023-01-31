Warning! If PDP national hurts us, it will sustain a scar – Wike

*National Working Committee of of PDP takes over Court case from State Working Committee,SWC,of Party

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has said it is it is treacherous on the part of the national leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to tell lawyers handling legal suits on behalf of the PDP in the State to dissociate themselves from the cases.

The PDP in Rivers State had taken some political parties in the State to court over noncompliance with the regulations and laws of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the conduct of their various primaries.

Governor Wike made the accusation against the national leadership of the party when he spoke at State School Premises, Okehi 1, venue of the Rivers State PDP campaign flag off rally in Etche Local Government Area on Monday.

He said instead of the PDP national leadership to support the suits by the PDP in Rivers, it has asked lawyers handling the various legal matters to withdraw legal representations.

The Rivers State governor stated that anti-party begets anti-party and since the PDP national has started the anti-party game, it will get anti-party in return.

“We have caught them. They are the ones engaged in anti-party. I told them anti-party begets anti party. You know we carried these small parties (APC, SDP) to court for failing to do what the law says.

“The people in Abuja that say they are national have gone to collude with them (opposition parties) to write our lawyers a letter that they should take their hands off, in order to kill the cases we filed. I have told our lawyers to withdraw from the matters. I will hit them back by tomorrow.

“Nobody hurts us without sustaining a scar. Anybody who dares to touch us in Rivers State, I will inflict many scars on him and we have started it. We are voting for our people here. Now you have told us you are doing anti-party. We will show you what anti party is. Already, we have caught them red-handed.”

Governor Wike emphasised that the forthcoming election is a battle that must be won, and urged Etche people to go home, get prepared by collecting remainder of their Permanent Voters Card with INEC and vote all PDP candidates in the State.

The governor stressed that the PDP in Rivers is a formidable squad, fully prepared for the election and it has all that it takes to ensure that the election is peaceful, with winning votes secured for all its candidates.

Speaking further, governor Wike thanked Etche people for their massive turn out at the rally, which demonstrates that they are fully in support of the PDP in Rivers State.

He pointed out that by all ramifications, the PDP controlled State government has kept every promise made to them since 2015.

These are in delivery of over eight critical road infrastructure, establishment of a campus of Rivers State University in the area and appointment of their son as Vice Chancellor of Ignatius Ajuru University of Education.

Governor Wike urged them to vote Sir Siminialayi Fubara as his successor to consolidate on the gains of his administration.

In his speech, Rivers State governorship candidate of the PDP, Sir Siminialayi Fubara solicited bulk votes from Etche people to enable him and the entire consolidation team to win.

He explained that when elected, his administration will ensure that closure of courts in the State is never experienced again.

Fubara also assured that there shall be sustained regular payment of workers and assets owned by the State are never sold to cronies of those in power.

The PDP governorship candidate said he is sure of winning the March 11th election because of his competence, and understanding of the new Rivers Vision of governor Wike, which serves as the foundation for his administration.

Rivers State Chairman of PDP, Ambassadors Desmond Akawor, who presented party flags to the candidates contesting for the various positions, urged the people to vote for them.

Director General of Rivers State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council, Brother Felix Obuah said Etche people have been better off under the administration of governor Wike. It is on that account that he urged them to remain resolved to deliver votes in bulk for the PDP.

Former Etche council chairman, Nnamdi Okere said the forthcoming election is about showing gratitude and love to governor Wike, whose administration has benefited Etche land and people.

Chief Allwell Nyesoh, the candidate for Rivers East Senatorial District, spoke on behalf of the candidates, accepting the responsibility of flying the party’s flag and pledged that they will provide quality representation, following in the foot steps of governor Wike.

Earlier, governor Wike had visited Ochie of Etche Land, Onye-Isi Etche, king Emmanuel N. B. Opurum at his palace in Ndashi to acquaint the king of the flag off of PDP campaign in Etche Local Government Area.

Origin of the new conflict

National PDP removes lawyers hired by State PDP Court Cases

Drama in Court as the National leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, on Monday, January 30, asked Emmanuel Ukala, Senior Advocate of Nigeria,SAN, who was hired by PDP in Rivers State to stop representing the party in the Appeal it filed against the Accord and Independent National Electoral Commission,INEC.

The position of the National Working Committee of PDP was made known in a letter read out before the Court of Appeal sitting in Port Harcourt asking Emmanuel Ukala,SAN, to hands off and instructed Johnson Usman to now take the appeals.

None of the Counsels opposed the decision of the PDP national and the three man appeal panel led by Justice Joseph Ikyegh granted the request and adjourned the till 3rd of February, 2023 following a request by the new PDP counsel.

Counsel to the Accord, Muhammad Abdullahi explained what transpired in court and expressed their readiness to meet the PDP in Court.

On his part; the new counsel representing PDP, Johnson Usman said he has been instructed by the national legal Adviser of PDP to take over the appeals, which is the reason for applying for short adjourned date.

Similarly, the PDP National also asked Emmanuel Ukala,SAN, to hands off from further representation in an appeal against the All Progressives Congress, APC, National Assembly Candidates.

It was clear if the standoff between Governor Nyesom Wike and National Leadership of PDP has rubbed off on the Court proceedings in which the State PDP is seeking the disqualification of the Accord Candidates and APC Candidates.

Wike has accused Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP and Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the party for not reflecting equity, fairness and justice in the sharing of party offices as agreed after the Presidential primary.