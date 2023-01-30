Dangote emerges Vanguard’s personality of the year

Dangote emerges Vanguard’s personality of the year

Monday, January 30, 2023 10:05 am


L-R; Secretary to Akwa- Ibom State Government,(SSG) Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwen, Represent the State Governor, Emmanuel Udom, Delta state Deputy Governor, Barrister Kingsley Otuaro, Representing the State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde, Chairman of Occasions, Mrs. Ajoritsedere Awosika, President/CE, Dangote Industries limited, Aliko Dangote, with the Vanguard 2022 Personality of the year Award, Publisher of Vanguard Newspapers, Sam Amuka, Kwara state Governor, Abdulrahaman Abdulrasaq, at the Vanguard Newspapers 2022 Awards in Lagos on Friday 27th January 2023

Management of Vanguard Newspapers over the weekend bestowed the honour of “Personality of the Year” on the President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote.

The Newspaper rolled out the red carpet in celebration of men and women who have distinguished themselves as achievers of excellence in their various fields of endeavours. Governors, Ministers, Heads of Organizations and Parastatals, Captains of Industries, and the Creme de la Creme of Nigeria were at the annual celebration of integrity, hard work, and service to the nation and mankind

Justifying why Dangote topped other prominent Nigerians to emerge as the Personality of the Year, the Newspapers stated that: “No Nigerian today has demonstrated more utilitarian determination and unmatched ambition in business than he has. There is no individual referred to as president, whose persona dwarfs that of the presidents of many nations, yet, he is not the president of a nation. He has and continues to represent Africa very well on the global stage.”

Vanguard further explained that for eleven, consecutive years, he has been the richest man in Africa, according to both Forbes and Bloomberg and that for him to be in charge of the largest conglomerate in West Africa, he must possess some skills, a high level of intellect, and a capacity to manage people and resources.

The Newspapers also said: “The group he founded currently has a presence in 17 African countries and is the market leader in cement on the continent. One of the group’s subsidiaries, Dangote Cement Plc, is the largest listed company in West Africa and the first Nigerian company to join the Forbes Global 2000 Companies list. The group has two other subsidiaries: Dangote Sugar Refinery and NASCON Allied Industries, both listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, NGX. The Group is diversified and operates in major sectors of the Nigerian economy, including agriculture. Is it necessary to explain why Dangote was chosen as Vanguard’s personality of the year? Not necessarily, in light of contemporary achievements. Yes, whereas some may quickly insist and, therefore, say, his familial linkage to the Dantatas whose humongous wealth cannot be divorced from his achievements, there is a clear difference between latching on to the riches of others to grow and launching into an expanded universe with disruptive ideas that are, at once, unmatched and unique in content, context, and deliverables…”

The Newspaper concluded by saying: “In the spheres of commitment to serve, drive for excellence, utilitarian determination, philanthropic outreach to help, and contribution to national development, President Aliko Dangote deserves the honour of being named Vanguard’s Personality of the Year, 2022.”

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    23 mins ago

    Container-laden truck loses control, crushes 8 to death in Lagos
    51 mins ago

    Wike stifling multiparty democracy in Rivers- Cole
    1 hour ago

    In Ortom’s Benue, Politicking is Carnival
    2 hours ago

    Kogi rooting for Tinubu/Shettima, Gov. Bello says as he flags off APC campaign
    3 hours ago

    La Liga: How Real Sociedad frustrated Real Madrid
    11 hours ago

    Where are the new notes?
    15 hours ago

    At Edo Town Hall, Tinubu says Nigeria will make money from gas deposits in Edo
    15 hours ago

    The Housekeeper as a Metaphor for Rising Poverty and Inequality