Container-laden truck loses control, crushes 8 to death in Lagos

Monday, January 30, 2023 10:29 am


The accident scene

 
By Nehru Odeh
Eight people were on Sunday crushed to death in Lagos as  an articulated truck conveying a 20ft container fell on a commercial bus at Ojuelegba, inwards Fadeyi.
As reported by The Punch, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the truck lost control while ascending the bridge.
“Upon arrival at the scene, a truck conveying a 20ft container was found to have landed on top of a commercial bus.
“Investigation revealed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.
“A total of eight fatalities were recovered, comprising four adult males, two adult females, a girl and a boy.
“After suspending the container load with the aid of LASEMA’s forklift, an adult woman was rescued and taken to the trauma centre,’’ he said.
Oke-Osanyintolu said LASEMA’s heavy-duty ambulance and Lagos State Fire Service were on hand for the rescue operation, just as LASTMA and the police were on the ground to control traffic.

