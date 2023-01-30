BBTitans: Sandra, Theo evicted as TheNEWS/PMNEWS predicted

BBTitans: Sandra, Theo evicted as TheNEWS/PMNEWS predicted

Monday, January 30, 2023 1:57 pm


   

Sandra and Theo

By Nehru Odeh

Just as TheNEWS and PMNEWS predicted, Sandra and Theo have been evicted from the BBTitans house. With this eviction, the pair known as Sandtheo have become the first to be kicked out of the this season’s edition of the BBTitans show.
Recall that TheNEWS and PMNEWS had earlier published a story entitled BBTitans: How Sandra shot herself in the foot. In that article it was stated without mincing words that Sandra alongside her partner Theo may be evicted tonight. This has indeed come to pass as predicted.
Sandra, a former beauty queen, model and entrepreneur, that was full of promise before she later joined the house flunked her chances, what with her belligerent and cantankerous attitude that did not go down well with her fellow housemates and the BBTitans fans.
The pair got the highest number of nominated votes from their fellow housemates – which put them up for possible eviction – and the least number of saving votes from the fans – which sent them packing from the BBTitans house.
Read the story in which Sandra’s eviction was  rightly predicted here:
https://thenewsnigeria.com.ng/2023/01/29/bbtitans-how-sandra-shot-herself-in-the-foot/

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Governor Abdullahi Sule: stops salary of striking Nasarawa workers 1 hour ago

    If a northern governor is against Tinubu now, he’ll have difficulty – Abdullahi Sule
    4 hours ago

    2023 Elections: Police Deploys Anti Bomb Equipment, Train Personnel
    4 hours ago

    CBN a serial violator of laws
    5 hours ago

    Dangote emerges Vanguard’s personality of the year
    5 hours ago

    Wike stifling multiparty democracy in Rivers- Cole
    6 hours ago

    In Ortom’s Benue, Politicking is Carnival
    6 hours ago

    Kogi rooting for Tinubu/Shettima, Gov. Bello says as he flags off APC campaign
    7 hours ago

    La Liga: How Real Sociedad frustrated Real Madrid