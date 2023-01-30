BBTitans: Sandra, Theo evicted as TheNEWS/PMNEWS predicted

By Nehru Odeh

Just as TheNEWS and PMNEWS predicted, Sandra and Theo have been evicted from the BBTitans house. With this eviction, the pair known as Sandtheo have become the first to be kicked out of the this season’s edition of the BBTitans show.

Recall that TheNEWS and PMNEWS had earlier published a story entitled BBTitans: How Sandra shot herself in the foot. In that article it was stated without mincing words that Sandra alongside her partner Theo may be evicted tonight. This has indeed come to pass as predicted.

Sandra, a former beauty queen, model and entrepreneur, that was full of promise before she later joined the house flunked her chances, what with her belligerent and cantankerous attitude that did not go down well with her fellow housemates and the BBTitans fans.

The pair got the highest number of nominated votes from their fellow housemates – which put them up for possible eviction – and the least number of saving votes from the fans – which sent them packing from the BBTitans house.

