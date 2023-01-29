Eight crushed to death as container-laden truck falls on bus in Lagos

Eight crushed to death as container-laden truck falls on bus in Lagos

Sunday, January 29, 2023 7:18 pm


By Nehru Odeh

Eight people were on Sunday crushed to death in Lagos as an articulated truck conveying a 20ft container fell on a commercial bus at Ojuelegba, inwards Fadeyi.

As reported by The Punch, the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said the truck lost control while ascending the bridge.

“Upon arrival at the scene, a truck conveying a 20ft container was found to have landed on top of a commercial bus.

“Investigation revealed that the bus was picking up passengers when the truck lost control and fell over the side of the bridge.

“A total of eight fatalities were recovered, comprising four adult males, two adult females, a girl and a boy.

“After suspending the container load with the aid of LASEMA’s forklift, an adult woman was rescued and taken to the trauma centre,’’ he said.

Oke-Osanyintolu said LASEMA’s heavy-duty ambulance and Lagos State Fire Service were on hand for the rescue operation, just as LASTMA and the police were on the ground to control traffic.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    1 hour ago

    At Edo Town Hall, Tinubu says Nigeria will make money from gas deposits in Edo
    1 hour ago

    The Housekeeper as a Metaphor for Rising Poverty and Inequality
    3 hours ago

    Pastor Paul Adefarasin at 60
    4 hours ago

    N5.5B Debt: Ecobank Floors Honeywell at Supreme Court
    5 hours ago

    PDP’s plot to unleash fake news to mislead the electorate unmasked -APC PCC
    President Buhari unveils new redesigned naira notes 5 hours ago

    APC PCC Commends CBN for Extension of Naira Swap Deadline
    5 hours ago

    BBTitans: How Sandra shot herself in the foot
    5 hours ago

    Post-2023 Policy Advisories: Youth Unemployment and Job Creation