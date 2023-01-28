UK based group declares support for Teslim Kolawole Folarin for Oyo State Governor

Saturday, January 28, 2023 9:14 am


Teslim Kolawole Folarin

A UK based coalition of international advocates for good governance in Nigeria has thrown its full support behind the gubernatorial aspirations of Teslim Kolawole Folarin (TKF) in Oyo state.

The Global Leadership Alliance for Democracy (GLAD) which consists of keen political observers and analysts resident in Europe and the USA is headquartered in London and led by Barrister Felicia Atielo.

Barr. Atielo remarked that the forthcoming elections in Nigeria have led GLAD’s members to carry out a forensic review of the promises and manifestos of the key political aspirants in the country and in its first public declaration of support is keen to announce that TKF’s masses-focused governance manifesto shows the most promise for delivering the dividends of democracy to the electorate.

“TKF’s well planned and well laid out promise to the people of Oyo State gives GLAD as an organisation optimism that the turnaround yearned for by Nigerians which will be based on economic empowerment, agriculture, good governance and accountability can be delivered in Oyo State with TKF’s election in March” Barr. Atielo said at GLAD’s press conference London.

GLAD’s convener and chairperson remarked that the comprehensive and relatable content of TKF’s Rescue Mission 2023 manifesto led GLAD to research further on TKF’s achievements as a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

There is a consistent track record of TKF’s interest in and delivery of key educational and agricultural projects in Oyo State which have of course been verified by GLAD’s partners in Nigeria. “By using sound education and opening up Oyo State’s massive agricultural export earning potential as a tool for the upliftment of the people of Oyo State, TKF is bound to create a legacy that will be entrenched in Oyo State for many decades to come” she added.

GLAD enjoins the people of Oyo State to come out enmasse to vote in Teslim Kolawole Folarin of APC on the 11th of March 2023. GLAD also further advocates for other political aspirants to use TKF’s manifesto as a template for how to deliver masses-focused dividends of democracy for their electorates.

