Court Sentences man to Death for using human intestine for pepper soup in Rivers State

* You are wicked, hardened, remorseless cannibal, cultist and armed robber supposed to hanged to death four times –Judge

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Judge was also convinced by the prosecution that the criminal also used the intestines of his victims to prepare meal like plantain porridge, an armed robber,a cultist and arsonist.

He was also convicted for arson by burning of buildings in a community in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers state.

The Suspect and others now at large were reported to have killed Gbodu Nobaale , Etim Ekpe , Nenalebarri Mmeabe and Loveday Mmeabe who was first kidnapped and taken to a place where his intestines was used to prepare plantain

meal in Okwalie community in Khana in 2019.

One of those kidnapped, Loveday Mmeable had his stomach ripped open and his intestine used to prepare peppered soup and plantain meal by the abductors in 2019.

The trial Judge, Justice Adolphus Enebeli in his judgment found Bestman Lekia guilty of murder, kidnapping, cultism and armed robbery.

Justice Enebeli stated that the prosecution counsel was able to prove his case with the necessary evidence and presentations.

He said the attitude of the convict throughout his trial proved that he was a hardened criminal, cultist and terror who if possible, was supposed to be hanged four times and die four times.

Justice Enebeli ruled that he should be hanged on his neck until he is confirmed dead.

Speaking to newsmen outside the courtroom, the state prosecution counsel, Chidi Ekeh, expressed happiness with the judgment.

Ekeh stated, “As a human being, I do not take delight in the fact that he (Lekia) is going to die. But I feel happy that the law and the state did not fail society.

“That Ogoni community will know peace that they will never see him again. So to me, it was a hard-nosed judgment. The judge has demonstrated once again that he is worth his salt.”

On his part, Defense counsel, N. O. Megwari declined comment on the judgment.