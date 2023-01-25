Over N50m Up for Grabs in the Upcoming Union Bank Save and Win Palli Promo

Following a six-month successful run, the second edition of Union Bank’s Save & Win Palli Promo is finally coming to an exciting conclusion.

The grand finale event, which is set to hold on January 27th, 2023, at the bank’s Head Office in Marina, Lagos, will reward over 300 lucky customers with cash prizes worth over 40 million naira and other exciting consolation prizes. In addition, one lucky customer will go home with the grand prize of 5 million naira from the Save and Win promo draw, while other customers will receive other cash prizes of N105,000 and N500,000 for the last set of the monthly and quarterly draw winners.

Union Bank will also reward 227 customers with 18.5 million naira in its other ongoing savings promo called UnionKorrect. The UnionKorrect regular and exclusive draws will run alongside the Save and Win Palli Promo draw on the same day.

The event will be live-streamed, and participants can join virtually from anywhere in the country. Winners will be randomly selected through electronically generated and transparent draws monitored by relevant regulatory bodies.

Save & Win Palli Promo and UnionKorrect promo are nationwide campaigns aimed at rewarding customers with cash prizes and other exciting gifts. The goal is to encourage and promote a healthy savings culture and the promo is open to new and existing customers.

Prospective customers can download the UnionMobile app on their mobile phones to open an account or walk into any Union Bank branch. To reactivate existing accounts, returning customers can call the 24-hour Contact Centre on 07007007000 or visit any of Union Bank’s branches across the country.