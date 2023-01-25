2023:Tinubu Alleges Sabotage of Fuel Scarcity, New Naira Notes

Adejoke Adeleye,Abeokuta

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Wednesday alleged plans to sabotage the 2023 general election by the conspiracy of some powers that be.

Tinubu made the allegation during the APC Presidential Campaign held at the MKO Abiola Stadium Kuto, Abeokuta that the plot is being hatched through fuel crisis scarcity and naira redesign for an election not to hold in Nigeria.

“They don’t want this election to hold. They want to scuttle it. Will you allow them?”, Tinubu asked the teeming supporters from across the 20 Local governments of Ogun state.

The former Lagos Governor, however, vowed that Nigerians would defy fuel scarcity and trek to cast their votes in their various polling units.

He said the forthcoming polls would be a superior revolution.

“They have started coming up with the issue of ‘no fuel’. Don’t worry, if there is no fuel, we will trek to cast the votes.

“If you like to increase the price of fuel, hide the fuel or change the ink on the naira notes, we will win the election,” he said.

With him were the APC chieftain and the former Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba; the former governor of Osun Adegboye Oyetola, and Gov Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti state, among others.