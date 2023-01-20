Court orders court process to be served on Rotimi Ameachi

The Claimant, Maratam Limited is a Limited Liability Company duly incorporated under the provisions of the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

The Ist Defendant Kephren is a Private Limited Liability Company duly incorporated under the Companies and Allied Matters Act.

The 2nd Defendant Goldman & Demsky is a Foreign Company registered in Nevis and represented by the 3rd Defendant Hajia Nene Lawal.

The 3rd Defendant is the representative of the 2nd Defendant concerning the execution of the Tripartite Consultancy Agreement between the Claimant and the 2nd Defendant.

The 4th Defendant Nigerian Port Authority is the Federal Government Agency that governs and operates the ports of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

While the 5th Defendant Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi is the former Honourable Minister of Transportation with supervisory responsibilities on matters relating to transportation including maritime, road and rail transportation in Nigeria.

According to the suit filed before the court by Dr Kayode Ajulo, Maratam Limited company alleged that

on the Ist day of December 2011, the company Kephren Business Limited and Goldman & Demsky, entered into a Tri-Partite Consultancy Agreement to work together for the award and subsequent execution of contracts for the provision of Crude Oil Monitoring at Offshore Terminals and Collection of Offshore Terminal Dues for the Nigerian Port Authority.

The NPA issued the 1st Defendant an award of the contract with a letter dated 5th December 2011 appointing the Kephren Business Limited as the Nigerian Port Authority Agent for the Collection of Oil Terminal Dues (OTD) for the Bonny/Port-Harcourt Pilotage District for Ten (10) years effective from Ist of January 2012.

The Claimant further avers that by Clauses I(2), (4) and 2(D) of the TriPartite Consultancy Agreement, the Claimant Maratam Limited is entitled to prompt payment of a consultancy commission fee of 35% of every profit accruable to Chibuike Rotimi Ameachi in pursuance of the Award and subsequent execution of the contract for the Collection of Offshore oil Terminal Dues for the NPA throughout the execution of the Contract.

The Claimant further states that Clause I(2) of the Tri-Partite Consultancy Agreement provides that:

“The second party (Ist Defendant) shall pay the first parties (Claimant and the 2nd Defendant respectively) a consultancy commission fee of 50% of the profit accruable from the contract to be broken down amongst the first parties as follows:

Maratam Limited 35%

Goldman & Demsky 15%”

The Tri-Partite Consultancy Agreement provides that: