Ogun 2023: Abiodun apologizes, decries bad condition of BodeOlude-Igbo Ora Roads

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

On Wednesday, Ogun state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun lamented the deplorable conditions of Elega-Bode-Olude Road, the linking road that connects Abeokuta, the Ogun State Capital, to Igbo-Ora in Oyo State through Odeda Local Government.

The governor, who went on a second-term rally with the State Executive of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to some communities in Odeda Local Government Areas, noted that he didn’t know that the stretch of the road from Elega to Bode-Olude had gone from the bad to the worse, but he promised to find a lasting solution to it.

The governor, however, apologized to the people for the infrastructure deficit as he pleaded that he couldn’t have finished all the capital projects within three years, hence, he appealed to the people to be given a second chance to complete all the ongoing capital projects.

Governor Abiodun later ordered that an energy transformer be given to the Bode-Olude community with immediate effect, just as he promised to make borehole water available to the residents, beginning next week.

He however implored the people to vote for him and other APC candidates to make infrastructure work goes around the 20 Local Government Areas of the State.

After this, the governor proceeds to commission a five-kilometre Somorin-Kemta-Idi-Aba road in the Odeda Local Government Area of the State.

Speaking at Kemta, Abeokuta one of the venues, the governor noted that the huge infrastructural gap inherited by his administration informed the adoption of a strategic approach that would ensure that every part of the state benefits from one project or the other.

He said Kemta, apart from benefiting from the road, also has the first housing estate built by his administration sited in the axis, saying with these projects, the area would witness an upsurge in commercial activities.

Gov. Abiodun who regarded Odeda LG as one of the important local government areas in the state said the council has two road projects just as almost all the projects executed are people-oriented and are in line with the I.S.E.Y.A a

Agenda of his government.

“We’ve demonstrated that we are a promise-keeping administration, we have a road project, at least one in every local government, but this local government has two. We have the Gbonagun-FAJOL Road which is about seven kilometres and we have this road, and that is just a clear example that if we make these promises and we have come to commission these roads, then you can expect that we will continue in the same vein and keep our promises.

“I want to plead with you that if you are happy with what you are seeing, please endeavour to go out and collect your PVCs, because it is through your PVCs that you will vote for a continuity of the good works of this administration that you voted in 2019 and that you will vote again in 2023”, he stated.

While commending the traditional rulers in Odeda LG for maintaining peace in their domains, the governor promised that his administration would not stop until all access roads are put in good condition, calling on the people to vote for him to continue his good works.

The highlight of the campaign was a call by a JS 2 pupil of De-Dames College, Olayemi Odutola, who on behalf of students, on parents to vote massively for Prince Dapo Abiodun.

She hinged her call on what she called the excellent performance of the governor.

“We thank you, sir, for the magnificent road in our axis. It will afford easy and smooth access to our school. And also reduce the money on repairs our parents spend on their vehicles.

“We also thank you for valuable peaceful existence and massive development in the state, for it has opened the door for investment

“There is an adage that seeing is believing. We have seen a remarkable improvement in infrastructure and other aspects in this state. Given this, we hereby appeal to our parents and good people of Ogun State to please support massively and vote for Governor Dapo Abiodun”, the student emphasized

Earlier, the Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Akin Adesanya, said the road is one of the various projects executed across the state, adding that the 5.1km road, provided with an adequate drainage system, would solve the perennial flooding that had affected the area for long

The Olu of Kemta, Oba Okikiola Tejuosho, said the road’s a bad condition affected the people’s economic activities as many man-hours were lost in the process of manoeuvring the bad potions that littered the road, adding that more than 40 communities are also benefiting from the road.