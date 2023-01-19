Nigeria Can’t do without Obasanjo-SDP presidential candidate

Adejoke Adeleye, Abeokuta

The Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adebayo Adewole, declared that Nigeria cannot do without former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his wealth of knowledge.

The presidential candidate who met with the former president in his Abeokuta presidential Library claimed that his visit was an obligatory action because Nigeria cannot do without Obasanjo due to his wealth of experience and how agile he is.

He added that his discussion is about making the party stronger and how to proffer solutions to Nigeria’s problems.

He agreed that Obasango has right to endorse anyone for president of Nigeria at the 2023 general elections.

When asked about his opinion on the postponement of the election he declared that INEC cannot postpone the election because they have no right to determine either the election will take place or not. He said they can only step aside if they can’t continue with the exercise.

“Our purpose is to come to Ogun state to do rally for our party, to see the traditional rulers and we can’t come here without seeing Baba Obasanjo. We always gain from him because we learn a lot about governance, about how Baba is still working hard and we are more encouraged that we are on the right part.

“Issues that Baba is talking about is our issues. Baba has known almost all of us for a long time. It is more of a family visit, it is not much of a political nature. Anywhere you find Obasanjo, you can’t do without talking about Nigeria.

“Our discussion with him is basically about to make our party stronger and we are at the right direction. Baba is of the view that, the solution to Nigeria’s problem will not come from the old parties, it will come from the new parties. He said we should do our best.

“About the endorsement of Peter Obi by Obasanjo, Baba is also a Nigerian, a free person who has the right to do what is on his mind. The election is still far. The essence of democracy is getting people to change their minds and it is a continuous exercise,” he added.

“INEC dares not postpone the election, their essential work there is to conduct the election not postpone it. They can resign and I hope they don’t but if they don’t do what they should, they can resign and we will put new commissioners there,” he concluded.