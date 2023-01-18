Tinubu felicitates Emeka Anyaoku, international statesman, at 90

All Progressives Congress Presidential Candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has sent a special congratulatory and goodwill message to former Commonwealth Secretary-General, Chief Emeka Anyaoku, on the occasion of his 90th birthday.

Chief Anyaoku who served briefly as Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs under the Shehu Shagari administration turns 90 on January 18, 2023.

In his goodwill message to the international statesman and distinguished Nigerian, Asiwaju Tinubu said Chief Anyaoku is a source of pride and joy to Nigeria as an excellent career diplomat and elder statesman.

The APC presidential candidate praised the contributions of Chief Anyaoku to national development and global political and economic order through his leadership of the Commonwealth of Nations.

It is noteworthy that during his time as Secretary- General, Chief Anyaoku led the 54 countries of the Commonwealth with distinction, courage and integrity.

For representing Nigeria on a global stage for many years without blemish, Asiwaju Tinubu said Chief Anyaoku has become a national hero and an icon of public service and diplomacy whose service records will serve as a beacon for the present and future generations.

“I specially congratulate Chief Emeka Anyaoku on his 90th birthday celebration. Chief Anyaoku is an international statesman, a distinguished Nigerian who served the global community as the Secretary-General of the Commonwealth of Nations.

“Chief Anyaoku is an icon of public service whose records of impeccable contributions to Nigeria’s development and diplomacy deserve a special place in the archives for generations to come.

“At the Commonwealth Office where he made his name as an international statesman, Chief Anyaoku represented Nigeria well and for this we are grateful to him as a country and people.

“Having reached the venerable club of nonagenerians, I join family, friends and associates of Chief Anyaoku around the world to wish him happy birthday, good health and more grace to live for many more years to come.”