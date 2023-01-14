Ajaokuta Steel Company will be our priority, Atiku says at Kogi campaign

Richard Elesho

The Ajaokuta Steel Company, ASCON, in Kogi State will be a priority if the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, wins the presidential election coming up next month.

This was disclosed in Lokoja on Saturday, by the Presidential Candidate of the party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar during his campaign rally in Kogi State. The rally which was held at Confluence Stadium, Lokoja attracted party supporters from far and near.

Atiku also promised that his administration will focus on wealth creation through a series of activities including the establishment of an inland water port in the state, job creation and prompt payment of salaries.

The former Vice President reiterated that he will set aside 10 billion dollars for youth empowerment. He said the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC has failed to fulfil previous campaign promises and urged people to reject the party at the polls.

Prominent Speakers at the rally included two former Kogi Governors, Alhaji Ibrahim Idris and Capt. Idris Wada, Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, Party Chairman Dr Iyorchia Ayu, and state Chairman Engr Sam Ohuotu. Others were Governor Amino Tambuwa of Sokoto State and his colleague Udom Emmanuel. They all called for the election of all PDP Candidates in the February and March polls.

Senator Dino Melaye announced the defection of 147,000 new members into the party. They were led by former Deputy Governor Simon Achuba.