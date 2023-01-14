A.B.C Nwosu resignation vindicates G-5 Governors’ fight for equity, Justice–Wike

A.B.C Nwosu, G-5 Governors, Justice, Nyesome Wike

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said the resignation of former Minister of Health and member of Board of Trustees (BOT) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Professor Alphonsus Bosah Chukwurah Nwosu from the party, is in further support to G5 governors’ demand for equity, fairness and justice.

The governor warned that if the party remains unyielding in zoning the office of the national chairman to the South, then it should also be willing to face the grave repercussion.

He made the declaration when Stakeholders of Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area paid a solidarity visit to him at Government House, Port Harcourt on Saturday.

The Governor stated that he has continued to challenge the party to terms to the fact that everybody is equal in country with nobody being a second class citizen.

“I have continued to challenge them. What is the problem? What are we fighting for? What I said and will continue to say is that all of us are from this country. Nobody is a second class citizen.

“We have agreed that this is how our party will be. Recently Prof. A.B.C Nwosu resigned from the party saying that his conscience will not allow him, that the constitution of the party is clear, if you take this, these other people will take that. Why now are we saying that we won’t do it again?”

Governor Wike spoke further: “what the people are saying is look, you have taken this, let these people take that and you are saying you will take all. If you take all, you will also face the repercussions.”

The Rivers State governor declared that anybody fighting the State will experience defeat.

He maintained that God has blessed the State so much that he will not allow its adversaries to become victorious because the protective wall still remains difficult to penetrate.

Governor Wike stressed that even if Rivers State loves peace, it cannot be intimidated and made to succumb to those who just want to milk it and deny it rightful place in the scheme of national politics.

“You can not fight anybody that God has blessed. God has blessed Rivers State. Anybody fighting Rivers State, you are fighting yourself.

“Nobody can intimidate us. No one State in this country can intimidate Rivers State. If you want to fight us, we will fight you to the last.

“If you want to make peace with us, we will make peace with you to the last. But thinking that anybody will come and intimidate us and then we will chicken out, that is not possible.”

Governor Wike flayed people like Senator George Thompson Sekibo for pitching against the interest of Rivers State, and wondered what benefit he can attract to his people.

The Rivers State governor described Senator Thompson Sekibo as an ungrateful politician who believes that only him should be the leading light in his local government.

Governor Wike made reference to the support he gave to ensure that Mr. Akin Fakorede, the former head of the notorious SARS team in Rivers State, did not succeed in stalling the announcement of the 2015 senatorial election, and footing the legal fees through the election tribunal for him.

The Rivers State governor insisted that it is time the people of Ogu/Bolo local government and indeed all Rivers people stand up together, and boldly too, against those who are working against the interest of the State.

Governor Wike announced the award of contract for the construction of Eli Town landing jetty, and the Eteo-Ogu Road in Ogu/Bolo Local Government Area.

The governor also assured the payment of reminder contractual sums in the coming week for the Remodelled Junior Secondary School in Ogu, Sandfilling project, and Kera-K-Dere Road (50%) paid already.

Governor Wike informed that 100 percent sum has been paid for the Kpogor-Wakama Road and urged the contractor handling the project to return to site and speed up the work.

The governor stressed that governance is about giving the people confidence, and fulfilling promises made to them.

He told them to be ready to return 100 percent votes enthusiastically same way they have received projects from his administration, so that the consolidation team that will be headed by Siminialayi Fubara, the PDP governorship candidate, will win at the polls.

In his remark, Rivers State Commissioner for Local Government Affairs, Boma Iyaye acknowledged that the Wike’s administration has given to communities in Ogu/ Bolo Council more projects than they ever requested.

While pledging their support to Governor Wike, he said they will await his directive on the presidential candidate to vote in the forth coming election.

Reading their address, the Amayanabo of Bolo Ama, King Acheseinimie Frank said governor Wike is a systematic source of inspiration to all Rivers people because he has courageously improved the socioeconomic and political fortunes of the State.