Sterling One Foundation Wins Big at the ECOSEA 2022 Awards

The Foundation became the pioneer winner of the ECOSEA Award for Most Outstanding Foundation in Environmental Sustainability.

The Environmental Sustainability Conference, Expo, and Awards (ECOSEA) hosted by Brand Communicator, a leading brand and marketing publication, and Impact Report Africa, a fast-rising CSR, and Sustainability platform recognized the Sterling One Foundation for its strides in combating climate change in Nigeria with the Most Outstanding Foundation in Environmental Sustainability award.

At their 1-day event themed; “Only One Earth: Building A Safer Environment,” the host organizations commended Sterling One for designing what it described as grassroots interventions that are leaving a positive footprint.

The event which was curated as a convergence of public and private sector stakeholders in the environmental sustainability space, as well as development agencies, was geared towards developing a blueprint of solutions tailored to address some of the challenges peculiar to Africa, with emphasis on Nigeria.

According to the organizer, the event is in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) such as Goal 7 – Affordable and Clean Energy; Goal 11 – Sustainable Cities and Communities; Goal 14 – Life Below Water, among others.

The Convener of ECOSEA, Joshua Ajayi, revealed that the outcome of the conference would help promote the achievement of environment-related Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and assist in the formulation of policies that will enhance their realization in the country.

At the end of the event’s conference segment, sustainability professionals and organizations were recognized for their environmental sustainability contributions in the country. Sterling One Foundation was recognized for its contributions towards recycling and better waste management in a bid to build a sustainable environment​.

The CEO of Sterling One Foundation, Olapeju Ibekwe, who was also one of the panelists at the event themed; “Net Zero Emissions: The Journey To 2060”, shared her thoughts on steps to reduce the emission of greenhouse gases highlighting that its partner institution, Sterling Bank is set to launch Africa’s first fully solarized building by a financial institution, a move she believes others can adopt to help clean energy become commonplace.

While being awarded, some of Sterling One Foundation’s achievements were brought to the fore, which included the adoption of 4 beaches in Lagos where plastic recycling is being implemented with the help of community volunteers, and capacity building for youths to help them tap into the potentials of the circular economy.

In her remarks to the press, Mrs. Olapeju shared that the Sterling One Foundation has the vision to plant 200 million trees before 2030 with its partners and plans to start by planting 10,000 economic trees across the 6 geo-political zones in partnership with the Unity Schools Alumni in 2023.

“We will establish tree planting clubs in partnership with the school’s alumni association to groom students who will not only plant these trees but support nurseries to birth more trees for other schools,” she said.