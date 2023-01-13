Leaked Video: Why Empress Njamah’s ex-fiance must be arrested

By Nehru Odeh

Nigerian actors have called on law enforcement agants to arrest and prosecute Empress Njamah’s ex-fiance, Josh Wade for alledgely leaking the actress’s nude videos.

The actors under the aegis of their umbrella body, Actors Guild of Nigeria, AGN, made this call while vehemently condemning the ex-fiance’s action in a statement released by the National President of the guild, Ejezie Emeka Rollas.

“We call on the law enforcement agents to apprehend the culprit and ensure he faces the full wrath of the law for violating the right and dignity of Empress Njamah.

“This act of blackmail calculated to smear the image and publicly ridicule her by a man who claimed to be her lover is not only criminal but also evil and unacceptable,” the statement read.

The Association further said it stands with Empress Njamah on this and shall provide full support in areas of counselling to help her recover from the psychological and emotional trauma she is currently passing through.

It also utged her fans to give her their full support at this time, adding that “she will come through this stronger and better.”

“We have been in forefront of a campaign of violence against women and we view the action of this so-called evil lover man as an act targeted at eroding her dignity and self-respect,” the statement read in part.

However, Wade had earlier denied releasing the nude videos. In a video he shared on social media, the estranged fiance claimed he wasn’t the one who shared the nude videos of Empress Njamah as earlier reported.

He said,” Hello, hope you guys are okay today.

“I also trying to be okay as soon as possible, till then we have to go through this together.

“I feel the pain and everything, but I want you guys to understand, I’m not behind the shit that as happened.”

Recall that it had earlier been reported that Wade created a WhatsApp group where he added multiple people including bloggers and began posting the actress’s nude videos, including the visual showing the actress taking her bath.