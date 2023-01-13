Gun battle in Edo: Policeman killed, customary court president rescued

The abducted President of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs. Precious Aigbonoga, has been rescued.

She was rescued in the early hours of Thursday, by a combined team of military operatives and police special anti-kidnapping squad attached to the police headquarters in Benin City, at a place called scorpion heel, inside the forest where she was held captive.

A policeman however lost his life in the process.

Announcement of her rescue was made known in a statement signed by Chief Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie and Festus Osagie Usiobaifo Esq; Chairman and Publicity Secretary of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Branch, respectively.

According to the statement, “His Honour was rescued unhurt in the early hours of today,12th day of January, 2022, following an attack launched against the kidnappers…

“It was gathered that in the process of rescuing the victim, there was an exchange of heavy gunfire between the police and the bandits which led to one of the gallant police officers paying the ultimate price.”

Mrs. Aigbonoga was reportedly shot by the kidnappers and is receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

The NBA team while appreciating the police for its prompt intervention in the rescue of the victim, also commiserated with the Edo state Commissioner of Police, Mohammed Adamu Dankwara, on the loss of his gallant officer, even as he prayed to God Almighty to grant the family of the slain officer the fortitude to bear the loss.

They expressed appreciation to Nigerians, especially members of the Benin Bar for standing by the family of Mrs. Precious Aigbonoga during her time in captivity.