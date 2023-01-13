Elvis Presley’s daughter, Lisa Marie, suffers cardiac arrest, rushed to hospital

Lisa Marie Presley, the 54-yeear old daughter of King of Rock ‘n’ Elvis Presley, has been rushed to hospital after suffering a full cardiac arrest, according to TMZ.

Sources told the outlet that paramedics performed CPR Thursday at her home in Calabasas before she was taken away in an ambulance.

They added that ‘someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse’. Her condition at this time remains unclear.

Just days earlier Lisa Marie, daughter of Elvis Presley and wife Priscilla, attended the Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills with her mother to see Austin Butler pick up a gong for his portrayal of the King of Rock n’ Roll in the film ‘Elvis.’

Lisa Marie, a singer and songwriter, has three children, including actress Riley Keough.

She owned and operated the immensely lucrative Elvis Presley Enterprises until 2005, when she sold off all of the business.

Lisa Marie is also the owner of Graceland, Elvis’ famed Memphis estate. When her father died in 1977, she was only aged nine.

In August last year, she opened up about life after the loss of her late son Benjamin Keough aged 27.

The singer penned an emotional essay about the low points she has faced in the time since her son’s death by suicide in 2020.

“Today is National Grief Awareness Day, and since I have been living in the horrific reality of its unrelenting grips since my son’s death two years ago,'” she wrote.

“I thought I would share a few things to be aware of in regard to grief for anyone who is interested. If not to help yourself but maybe to help another who is grieving.”

She goes on to say that this is not a comfortable subject for anyone and is ‘most unpopular to talk about.’

“This is quite long, potentially triggering and very hard to confront,” she said.

“But if we’re going make any progress on the subject, grief has to get talked about. I’m sharing my thoughts in the hopes that somehow, we can change that.”

She is also known for her high-profile marriages to actor Nicolas Cage, Michael Jackson and musical companions Danny Keough and Michael Lockwood.

In June 2019, she revealed her ongoing divorce battle to Michael Lockwood, with her addiction to opioids becoming a focal point of the proceedings.

She opened up about her addiction to painkillers in the foreword for Harry Nelson’s book The United States of Opioids: A Prescription for Liberating a Nation in Pain, according to Yahoo at the time and says she is ‘grateful to be alive today.’

“You may read this and wonder how, after losing people close to me, I also fell prey to opioids,” she wrote.

“I was recovering after the [2008] birth of my daughters, Vivienne and Finley, when a doctor prescribed me opioids for pain,” she added.

“It only took a short-term prescription of opioids in the hospital for me to feel the need to keep taking them’ due to their dangerous addictive properties.”

The divorce was finalized May 2021, following a decade-long marriage.

Lisa Marie was also married to pop idol Michael Jackson from 1994 until 1996.

She has vehemently defended the Thriller singer – who died in 2009 from a drug overdose – after he was accused of child abuse.

The 54-year-old has always maintained their relationship was real and that they had ‘a healthy and normal sex life.’

“I believed he didn’t do anything wrong, and that he was wrongly accused and, yes, I started falling for him,” she said.

“I wanted to save him. I felt that I could do it.”

Speaking to Oprah Winfrey in 2010, she said that their romance failed because he led an unhealthy lifestyle.

“There was a very profound point in the marriage when he had to make a decision. Was it the drugs and the sort of vampires, or me? And he pushed me away,” she said of the two-year marriage.