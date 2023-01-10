The hidden romance of Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu

By Nehru Odeh

Alexx Ekubo and Fancy Acholonu were once upon a time an item. They were not just an item, theirs was a dream romance, what with the fact they are both celebrities, actors and models.

What with the fact that many had wished their relationships had the same bite and prospect. What with the fact that many had wished they were Alexx and Fancy.

Though they may be models, given what has transpired between them, they are certainly not role models. And many never fancied what was underneath the façade, the charade they had presented to the public.

Still, like the jinx that has plagued most celebrity unions, their union crashed like a pack of cards after what seemed like a good start, with all the glitz and glam, their photos doting social media and grabbing our attention willy-nilly.

Grabbing our attention willy-nilly? Sure. That postcard photo showing Fancy lying cozily on Alexx’s laps with both smiling with counterfeited glee and sporting T- shirts with the legend, Nothing Makes Sense When We’re Apart, has been all over social media. While we all got to know what they put out, not many had an inkling what really went on behind the scenes.

And indeed, like the actors they are, Alexx and Fancy gave us what they wanted us to see but they did not allow us see what really went behind the scenes until the bubble burst. They acted out a script that Alexx majorly wrote and we all watched enraptured. Their love life was a secret hiding many things unbeknown to the public.

While many thought theirs was a union made in heaven, little did they know that it was a union out of hell, that it was all sound and fury signifying nothing. And it goes a long way to show as the popular saying goes that not all that glitters is gold. And Fancy never fancied all what she was going through.

Fancy was dying in secret but never had the courage to open up. She wanted not just love but the consummation of that love but Alexx wasn’t ready to give it. She was dying in pains but held on to cover everything up.

But there were red flags, signs that all was not well with the romance. But like actors that they were, they were able to keep it under wraps. While the former lovebirds got engaged in Los Angeles, California in May 2021, Fancy suddenly called off their wedding which was supposed to hold in November in August that year.

Many were taken aback but they couldn’t bring up themselves to decipher or imagine what had happened. Little did they not know that the lovebirds were not just living a lie but were living secret lives, keeping many things hidden from the public.

But what blew everything open was the apology that Fancy gave recently. Unknown to the lovebirds, that public apology that Fancy said Alexx had manipulated her to make however opened a can of worms and let the public in on the lie they had been living and the secrecy that had defined their love life.

In a heartfelt statement, she posted on her verified Instagram account, she wrote, “Like our shirt says, nothing makes sense when we’re apart @alexxekubo you still have my heart. I miss you, I love you, and I’m truly sorry for all the hurt & pain you and your family went through with our break-up.

“My actions in how I handled things were out of my character. I should have controlled my emotions and not been so overreactive. I said too much, I did too much. Please forgive me, I’ve learned my lesson on how to handle situations better.

“I haven’t expressed myself properly. I’m not afraid to be vulnerable and say you, your family, & friends still mean the world to me. Losing you has felt like grief. Love heals ❤️ #FalexxForever ♾ 💎.”

That public apology turned out to be a bombshell and it elicited not a few reactions. While many were taken aback by it, others believed it was right. And Alexx made it more melodramatic with a terse response on the comment section. “I appreciate the apology. May God bless us all,” Alexs said.

Fancy let the public in on the charade that was their love life, on what they had been hiding from the public when she later said while responding to Alexx statement that the actor cum model manipulated and forced her to make that public apology.

“Happy New Year everyone. 2023 will be my year of strength, being fearless, speaking up for myself & finally no longer under anyone’s control. I’m free, the chain is broken. May God bless us all,” she wrote in the Instagram post.

Responding to someone who asked if the actor manipulated her to make the public apology, she said: “Yes, he did. It’s true, I fell for it. My eyes are now fully open. I’m at peace & now have full understanding.”

However, that was just a tip of the iceberg. Fancy set the internet on fire when in an interview with blogger Stella Dimoko-Korkus, she revealed that Alex never made love to her for the five years they dated.

“I tried my best. He wanted to get back with me as much as I did. We’ve been at this for one year. But he felt since I broke up with him I should do more of the work. I was fine with that but his methods are cruel and constantly public.

“His sexuality is not the reason I broke up with him. I’m very open minded so regardless of what he prefers, love is love for me. I loved him for his personality and heart nothing more. He didn’t want to be with me intimately which was confusing and difficult for me to understand especially for five years so it did affect my self-esteem as I kept myself for him and when he would cheat with curvy women he wouldn’t perform with them either so I don’t know, I can’t confirm or deny his sexuality but for me, I loved him despite all and he still found ways to hurt me.

“When I met him I didn’t have much experience so it was easy to convince me that his decision was because of religion. But as he would constantly cheat, and yes I caught him, it would hurt me because that’s not part of the religious belief he made our celibacy to be. Honestly this whole thing has been complicated beyond words so it’s unhealthy for me to continue this relationship. I guess I needed this post he begged me to do so that i can see his intention was just to clean up his image.

“When we met and Alexx confessed a lot of things to me and apologized for everything. Things got emotional so he attempted to be intimate with me for the first time. I was in shock, because he said his religion and journey had stopped him for these five years. But love was still there so we proceeded anyway. Before I could even land back in LA the next day he told me he told all his friends and family we had sex. It seems like the part he left out to them was that it was the first time we tried.

“It was strange to me how important it was for him to tell everyone around him. He even encouraged me to share with my friends and family. I believe he was proud of himself, but embarrassed at the same time that he never slept with me before. He wouldn’t know how to explain that to his people. The big question for me was, if “religion” is what kept him from doing it in the first place?

“When everyone is assuming I left because he’s gay (which I never said) Why is he trying to be intimate now? It was Manipulation. He kept asking me how it was and I had to lie that it was great… I will not go into the embarrassing details of what happened,” Fancy maintained. .

Fancy’s revelation was not just a shocker but it lent credence to speculations about Alexx’s sexuality and sexual preferences. Still, what was more shocking was Fancy’s revelation when Stella asked her why she broke up with Alexx. She said Alexx was not only narcissistic, lying, gaslighting and cheating on her, she encouraged her to sleep with other men.

“I had several reasons why I broke up with him. Alexx is extremely narcissistic. The charming personality he shows to everyone was not who he was to me. Behind those smiles of our happy photos he was always lying, cheating, and gaslighting me.

“The day after we got engaged, it became worse. He then became more controlling, and verbally abusive. We argued so much and it was close to becoming physical, I was scared of his rage. I told my sister and documented for record sake in case anything happened. I can’t begin to give details of everything that went wrong for me to call it off.

“But one major red flag that made me devastated was that he told me he won’t sleep with me but I should go and sleep with other men. Imagine telling that to your fiancée that has kept herself for you for five years. At that moment I realized he didn’t truly love me. It started going down hill from there. Emotional abuse,” Fancy averred.

As regards the cheating allegation that Fancy levelled against Alexx, her statement also revealed some sordid things about him.

“I caught him cheating on me with a curvy, foreign women that even offered to pay him money for him to sleep with her. They spent the weekend in a hotel, and she was so angry he couldn’t perform with her so she found out about me on Instagram, and sent me screenshots of their chat exchange in which she called him names and questioned his sexuality.

“He apologized to me, and said at least he didn’t cheat technically because he was “celibate” with her. I was even disappointed he didn’t sleep with her to be honest. It would have at least validated some things for me. I should have left him then, but instead I forgave him and kept the relationship going because of love and codependency.”

Because of love and codependency? Still, In spite of the confessions Fancy has made and her revelations about their relationship, Alexx, who has been keeping a conspicuous silence, has yet to come out clean. But the fact remains that all this while the lovebirds had been living not just a lie but also a secret love life that was a mere charade. Fancy never fancied all what going on but kept the relationship going “because of love and codependency.”

Asked why she considered reconciling if it was so bad for her, Fancy said: That’s a question many people want to know and I have asked myself that too. With therapy and guidance I now realize It was just a trauma bond, with all of the control he had over me, the silencing my voice, and withholding affection,

“it made me long for the pot of gold at the end of the tunnel with him but at the end of the day it was just a mirage, nothing was real. Everything was fake. We had history together and, I wasn’t strong enough to let go, he wanted me back badly too but this whole thing was toxic. I’m very grateful to God that I’m free and I can now be myself again,” Fancy, who never fancied the lie they were living secretly, maintained.

Still, it remains to be seen whether Alexx will respond to those allegations as the social media worlds wait for his responses with bated breath.