Edo kidnapping spree: Customary Court President abducted on Monday

By Jethro Ibileke

The kidnapping spree that pavaded Edo state over the weekend culminated with the abduction of the President of Igueben Area Customary Court, Mrs Precious Aigbonoga.

Precious Aigbonoga is wife of Mr Afebu Aigbonoga, a candidate for the Etsako West Constituency in the forthcoming general elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

She was kidnapped on Monday morning around Ugoneki axis, on her way to the court in Igueben local government area of the state.

A total of 35 persons were kidnapped in the state between Saturday and Monday morning.

Recall that 32 train passengers were kidnapped on Saturday at Igueben-Ekehen train station while waiting to board a train to Warri, Delta state.

A former member of the State House of Assembly, Festus Edughele and a staff of the State Accountant-General office, were kidnapped at Ugoneki town, in Uhumlnmwonde local government area, while on their way to Benin City to board a flight to Abuja.

The kidnap of Mrs Precious Aigbonoga came less than 12 hours after the abduction of the former lawmaker and the staff of the state Accountant General office.

Meanwhile, the Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), has confirmed the kidnap of the Igueben Area Customary Court.

A statement by the Publicity Secretary of Benin NBA, Festus Osagie Usiobaifo, disclosed that the Igueben Customary Court President was kidnapped while on her way to the court in Igueben local government area.

The statement noted that the Chairman of the Lion Bar, Chief Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie is deeply saddened by the news of the kidnap.

Edo-Osagie condemned in strongterms, the worrisome insensitivity of these bandits in kidnapping Mrs Precious Aigbonoga; an easygoing, gentle, and hardworking judicial officer.

“Meanwhile, the Dream Team is in close touch with the Commissioner of Police, C.P. Mohammed Adamu Dankwara. By the grace of God Almighty, His Honour shall be rescued unhurt, and the bandits brought to book, Amen!

“Let us keep His Honour in our prayers, please”, Edo-Osagie urged