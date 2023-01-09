Nomalcy Returns to Ojota After Monday Morning Crisis

There was a serious mayhem this morning in Ojota, a community in Lagos metropolis, that claimed one life.

Trouble started when groups clamouring for an independent Yoruba Nation were staging a protest. When the Police tried to stop it, there was a clash.

“We were just hearing gunshots,” a resident said. “As usual, I woke up early to go to work and I saw people running everywhere. I had to ran back home for safety.”

While some media reported that three persons, including a policeman, lost their lives during the fracas, Benjamin Hundeyin, a Superintendent of Police, and the Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, however, confirmed that one person died.

Cops were later drafted there to restore order.