How God turned my life around – Ooni of Ife

The Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Ojaja 11, on Saturday 7 January revealed how God turned his life around.

The highly respected traditional ruler also confessed that Jesus Christ is the Lord of lords and most wonderful God that turned his shame into celebrations.

The Ooni made the confession during the Grand-finale of the New Year Prayer organised by the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN at Afewonro Park, Enuwa Square, in Ile-Ife.

“When I look back, I observe that my life is full of God’s wonders and miracles despite all challenges faced but today, the Lord gave me victory over them all.

“I sat down here last year with a lot of tribulations and storms of life which I cannot explain but to God be the Glory that my shame has turned to celebration.

“I observed where I started, hitherto, the Lord has helped me. It is clearly stated to me that the Lord is Alive. Fool is anyone that says there’s no God,” he said.

Oba Ogunwusi, who led different Christian worship songs and praises during the service, clarified that it is a good thing to always praise the Lord Jesus Christ and appreciate Him.

While charging Christians to hold firmly unto Jesus Christ, the traditional ruler said, “truly, He (Jesus) is the son of God and He is the one that lives with him (Ogunwusi) on the throne”.

Recall that the Ooni married six wives in less than two months last year. Before then he had had a turbulent marital life. He had his first daughter out of wedlock and had had his three wives before he ascended the throne of his ancestors. Though none of the marriages lasted.

The six women Oba Ogunwusi married in quick succession and turned into queens are:: Mariam Anako, September 6, 2022; Elizabeth Akinmudai and Tobiloba Philips, October 9, 2022, Ashley Adegoke, October 14, 2022; Ronke Ademiluyi, October 20, 2022; and Temitope Adesegun, Monday, October 24, 2022.

In December 2021, his former wife, Naomi Silekunola had announced the dissolution of marriage to the monarch in a dramatic manner on Instagram.

However, she said she was not leaving the monarch because of other women, adding “I was the only married wife to him.

She also said, “His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self.”