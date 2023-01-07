Akeredolu receives APC Presidential Candidate, Tinubu, at Akure Airport

•Mammoth Crowd Storms Airport To Receive Tinubu

Ondo State Governor, Arakunrin Oluwarotimi Akeredolu,SAN, CON, has received the Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Akure Airport.

Governor Akeredolu was joined by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State and his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun. Deputy Governor of Ondo State, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa and his Ekiti State counterpart, Mrs Christiana Afuye also joined the Governors to receive the APC Presidential candidate.

Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye; former Governor of Osun State, Alhaji Gboyega Oyetola; National Secretary of the APC, Senator Iyiola Omisore; other members of the National Working Committee, members of the Ondo State Executive council, leaders and members of the party, received the APC Presidential candidate.

The jet conveying Asiwaju Tinubu and his entourage touched down at exactly 12:50pm at the Akure Airport.

Mammoth crowd already converged on the Airport to welcome the former Lagos State Governor amidst fun-fair.

In the entourage of the APC presidential candidate was the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje.