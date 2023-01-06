You’re key to Nigeria’s progress, Tinubu tells youths in Abuja townhall meeting

…promises innovation hubs, technological advancement

Presidential Candidate of the All Progressives Congress Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has promised to create an enabling environment that will unlock the creative abilities of Nigerian youths if elected president.

Tinubu who was speaking at the townhall meeting with youths in Abuja said being the dominant population in the country, the support of the youths is important in building a better Nigeria.

Starting from this basis, Tinubu who facilitated the negotiations between the striking university lecturers and the Federal Government, resulting in the calling off of their eight-month strike, said specifically that a conducive arrangement would be made available to the youths to finish their education and start thriving businesses.

“I will create a thriving and conducive environment for you to complete your education, start work or start a business, and earn a decent wage. With hard work and focus, you will once again be able to buy a car or a motorbike, buy a house, settle down, start a family and create a better life. I have plans to actualise all these dreams and can confirm that with your support these dreams will become a reality,” he said.

With the advent of technology, the APC candidate said his administration will help take advantage of recent innovations in the blockchain technology by reforming government policies around use of crypto assets. This he said, can provide over one million jobs within his administrations first two years in office.

Acknowledging that entertainment and sports have helped put Nigeria on the global map over and over again, Asiwaju Tinubu promised to build world-class entertainment venues and stadias across the country.

“I promise a thriving digital economy where those interested in pursuing careers of integrity in ICT will be able to do so. We will also ensure that Nigeria can take greater advantage of relatively recent innovations such as blockchain technology. We will reform government policy to encourage the prudent use of blockchain technology in finance and banking, identity management, revenue collection and the use of crypto assets. We shall implement policies that will train and build capacity among Nigeria’s large and youthful population to take greater advantage of the opportunities presented in ICT.

“I promise to invest in the infrastructure required to boost an already-successful entertainment industry. Working with private sector partners we will bridge the existing gaps to build modern media centers and upgrade existing entertainment venues and stadia across the country to world-class standards,” he said.

He also added, “My administration will reform the education sector by focusing on quality, access, funding, management, effectiveness, and competitiveness. I promise, we will provide good and quality education in tune with 21st Century demands.

“Our youth are some of the most brilliant people in the world, therefore we will equip you and ensure you are globally competitive and never left behind.

“We promise to give you a fairer deal. We promise to deliver results. We promise that the hope we are renewing will never be dashed.

“You shall become the leading catalysts driving the economic resurgence. You will be empowered for individual and collective success. There will be opportunities across board, and they will be for you. Let us go together!”

Governor of Kogi State and National Youth Coordinator of the campaign, Yahaya Bello, said the youths would stand by Asíwájú because he had demonstrated his love for youths by lifting many of them to be leaders in Nigeria today.

He said the APC candidate is the most qualified in the race and deserves to be elected president.

At the town hall meeting were Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State, Plateau State Governor and DG of the campaign, Simon Lalong, former governor Adams Oshiomhole of Edo, Minister of Youths and Sports Development Sunday Akin Dare, party leaders and youth leaders.

More photos: