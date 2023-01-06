Tinubu mourns victims of Kebbi boat accident

Tinubu mourns victims of Kebbi boat accident

Friday, January 6, 2023 5:39 pm


 

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has expressed grief over the recent boat accident in Kebbi State where at least 14 passengers lost their lives.

The boat conveying about 100 rice farmers to Samanaji, a riverside community, of Koko/Besse Local Government Area of Kebbi State capsized on Tuesday, leading to the death of some of the passengers.

Reacting to the accident in a statement by his media office on Friday, Asiwaju Tinubu said the tragedy was heart-wrenching and a big loss to the families of the deceased persons and to the communities they served as farmers and merchants.

“I join the bereaved families and the government of Kebbi State in mourning the death of the departed persons. I pray to Almighty Allah to repose their souls and give their families the needed consolation at this time.

“I send my condolences to Governor Abubakar Atiku Bagudu and the good people of Kebbi State” he said.

 

