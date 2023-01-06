The 10 states Buhari will attend Tinubu’s campaign rallies

President Muhammadu Buhari will be present in at least 10 of the campaigns of Asiwju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC). Buhari attended the 15 November 2022 initial flag-off in Jos, the Plateau State capital.

Campaign spokesman, Olorogun Festus Keyamo revealed this in a statement, which tends to prove critics wrong that Buhari has left Tinubu in the lurch.

Keyamo wrote in the: “The Presidential Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress announces that in its revised Campaign Timetable just released, President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, has shown further personal commitment to the cause of the All Progressives Congress and its Presidential flag-bearer, ASIWAJU Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the 2023 Presidential election, by indicating his readiness to be physically present at some of our forthcoming presidential campaign rallies.

“Recall that Mr. President, out of his very busy schedule, had earlier attended the flag-off of the Presidential Campaign in Jos on the 15th of November, 2022. This was also after graciously accepting to be the Chairman of the Presidential Campaign Council of the ruling party.

“In the latest Campaign Time Table released yesterday (5th January, 2023) the President is billed to join the Campaign Train in at least ten States. The States are Adamawa State on the 9th of January; Yobe State on the 10th of January; Sokoto State on the 16th of January; Kwara State on the 17th of January; Ogun State on the 25th of January; Cross Rivers State on the 30th of January; Nassarawa State on the 4th of February; Katsina State on the 6th of February; Imo State on the 14th of February and the Grand Finale in Lagos State on the 18th of February.

“The PCC expresses its profound gratitude to President Buhari, the leader of our great Party, for his sterling and inspirational leadership at this time and for galvanising our teeming members and supporters across the country.

“We urge our party faithful and supporters to turn out en masse, as usual, in the forthcoming campaign rallies. The zero hour is nigh; our spirits must be high; we must not relent in this our collective march to our victory that is divinely ordained.”