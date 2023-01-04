Tinubu: Abdulmalik, Olonisakin, Buratai, Others Visit Lagos, Meet Lagos Speaker 

Tinubu: Abdulmalik, Olonisakin, Buratai, Others Visit Lagos, Meet Lagos Speaker 

Wednesday, January 4, 2023 2:45 pm


Abdulmalik, Olonisakin, Buratai, Others Visit Lagos Speaker, Obasa

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. (Dr) Mudashiru Obasa, on Tuesday evening received the Security and Intelligence Committee of the All Progressives Congress Presidential Campaign Council (APC-PCC), who were at the House on a courtesy visit.
The visit is comes few weeks to the general election which has Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as the presidential candidate of the APC.
Upon arrival at the Lagos Assembly, the team led by retired military chief, General Jubril Abdulmalik, and which has top security experts including General Abayomi Olorunisakin, former Chief of Defence Staff and General Tukur Buratai, former Chief of Army Staff, immediately went into a close-door meeting with the Speaker.
Those in the entourage also include retired Assistant Inspector -General of Police (AIG) Hakeem Odumosu and Dr. Abdurrazaq Balogun, a former lawmaker and Executive Secretary of the Lagos State Security Trust Fund.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    4 hours ago

    Multi-Dimensional Poverty Index: How Ekiti is Punching Above Its Weight!
    5 hours ago

    What Have They Done to Our Baba?
    5 hours ago

    Tinubu’s Challenge
    5 hours ago

    How Senator Azuta-Mbata Laid Foundation for My Wealth, Politics -Wike
    14 hours ago

    Issues in Academics’ Apathy to TETFUND Conference Attendance Funding Support 
    15 hours ago

    Peter Obi:  Obasanjo’s endorsement
    18 hours ago

    Leaked Sex Video: The incredible love life of Empress Njamah
    23 hours ago

    In Kano, Tinubu assures Muslim leaders of fair, just leadership to all Nigerians