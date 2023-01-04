How Senator Azuta-Mbata Laid Foundation for My Wealth, Politics -Wike

*Extols Senator Azuta-Mbata’s support on his birthday.

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesome Ezenwo Wike, has described the support given to his administration by Senator John Azuta-Mbata as immeasurable.

Governor Wike acknowledged this when he paid a visit to felicitate with Azuta-Mbata who represented Rivers East Senatorial District on his birthday at his country home, Eneka Town in Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Tuesday.

According to a press statement signed by Kelvin Ebiri, Special Assistant to the Rivers State governor on Media, Wike was accompanied by the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sir Siminialayi Fubara; Chairman of Rivers Elders Forum, Chief Ferdinand Alabraba and other chieftains of PDP.

Governor Wike noted the positive impact Senator Azuta-Mbata’s support had reflected on his administration and the overall wellbeing of the State.

“We felt that you’re somebody that has supported us and supported the government.

“And so, we believe that as one of those who have made positive impact towards the life and development of the State, it’s necessary to come and identify with you today.”

Governor Wike recalled that it was under Senator Azuta-Mbata that he started earning good money while, as legal agent, he was preparing estate property documents for him.

Thereafter, when the chance came to become chairman of Obio Akpor Local Government Area, Senator Azuta-Mbata championed it, sponsored him, despite the imposing huddles, to become council chairman in 1999.

The governor noted that even though Senator Azuta-Mbata is no more in active politics, he has remained an invaluable asset to the State.

“So many people do not know my relationship with you. But those who are very close and know about my political career, they know that my first shot in public office was sponsored by you for me to be council chairman of Obio/Akpor Local Government.

“I started making money as a lawyer preparing all the estate documents for you. So, I have made money through you before I became council chairman through preparation of land documents.”

Again, Governor Wike said, as far as Rivers State is concerned, nobody can take it away and deny the contributions of Senator Azuta-Mbata to his immediate community.

“Your role and the role you played in this community, in fact the development of this community cannot be taken away from you.

In his response, Azuta-Mbata said he felt privileged and honoured to host governor Wike on his birthday, the first he had ever marked.

Azuta-Mbata relished the excellent performance of governor Wike in government as justification of what he saw years back when he sponsored him into active politics.

According to him, Governor Wike was considered fit and proper person, and today, he has surpassed political achievements of all those who supported him at the inception on a broader scale.

Senator Azuta-Mbata particularly noted that while most people get into office and forget those who contributed to their success, Governor Wike has kept touch and remained grateful.