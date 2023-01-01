Vessel loaded with stolen crude destroyed in Niger Delta

Vessel loaded with stolen crude destroyed in Niger Delta

Sunday, January 1, 2023 12:01 pm


The stolen oil badge being destroyed

In ongoing efforts to stem oil theft and restore Nigeria’s production to optimum, a Private Security Contractor, in collaboration with government security agencies and NNPC Limited, yesterday, destroyed a barge loaded with stolen crude. The barge was arrested on 22 December 2022. Suspects were also arrested.

The alleged oil thieves

The barge, named MT Brighton 1, which was loaded with stolen crude, was apprehended in one of the creeks running into the Ramos River in Agge Community, a border village between Delta and Bayelsa states.

Also, the security intervention team, on Saturday demolished a filling station, named Blessed Corporate Oil and Gas Services Ltd in Opete, Warri,Delta State, for being in custody of truck laden with stolen crude and discharging the illegal contents into its underground storage tanks.

