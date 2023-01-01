Nigerians Will Enjoy a Better 2023 With Tinubu as President, Says Obasa

– Speaker congratulates Nigerians over New Year

– Urges massive support for Sanwo-Olu

The Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, has expressed optimism that Nigerians will experience a better 2023 with the citizens voting massively to elect Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu as their President.

Dr. Obasa said this in his New Year message on Sunday, while congratulating Nigerians for witnessing the end of 2022 and the beginning of 2023.

Obasa, in a statement released by Eromosele Ebhomele, his Chief Press Secretary, said with less than two months to the general election, only Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is better positioned to succeed President Buhari, who will leave office on May 29, 2023.

He described Tinubu as the hope Nigerians currently have for a better country judging from the positive result of the foundation the former governor laid in Lagos State between 1999 and 2007.

The Speaker specifically commended Lagosians for ensuring continuity in the government of the State saying this consistency in electing candidates from the progressives had produced a Lagos that is today the fifth largest economy in Africa.

“The consistency by the electorate in Lagos has produced the right leadership and results with our dear State enjoying some firsts in different sectors of the economy and human existence.

“Lagos has become a reference point for other states and some African countries because of the structures that have been put in place since 1999 to mitigate perceived or projected challenges facing the massively growing city. We have maintained proactiveness as a government.

“We now have a State that has become very attractive to investors and those seeking for better life because of our people-oriented laws, motions and resolutions as well as the synergy among the arms of government.

“For the avoidance of doubt, this is what Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu wants to replicate at the centre, a Nigeria where equity would become the norm.

“Just as I congratulate Nigerians for witnessing 2023, I want to urge us all to enter the year with renewed hope that the country will be greater than previous years and that Tinubu will take over the reigns of leadership.

“Here in Lagos, I want to urge the residents to encourage our party, the APC, by re-electing our dear Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, especially for his positive strides in the governance, growth and development of our State.

“We should also ensure this electoral victory touches every APC senatorial, House of Representatives and House of Assembly candidate in the forthcoming election.

“We will not relent as we continue to build the State of our future,” the Speaker said.