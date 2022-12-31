2023: Tinubu  presents the best vision for Nigeria – APC PCC

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, the Presidential Candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) has asked Nigerians to realize that the 2023 is significant for them. It is another opportunity to the people, the true and authentic sovereigns, to delegate to elected representatives in the legislative and executive arms their fundamental, “inalienable rights to participate in making decisions over the human and material resources of our country.”

According to a statement signed by Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity, APC Presidential Campaign Council

Below is the full statement:

2023: LET’S MOVE FORWARD TO A YEAR OF RENEWED HOPE AND VICTORY

In a few hours, 2023 shall beckon on us. All of us must seize this divine moment of grace and thank our stars for this opportunity to be among the living.

We do this as we pray for the repose of those who could not make it in the conviction that their souls are resting in peace and pray for those who might have gone through the year 2022 with some challenges that the new year will usher in great tidings.

2023 is significant to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the people of this blessed nation. It provides another opportunity to the people, the true and authentic sovereigns, to delegate to elected representatives in the legislative and executive arms their fundamental, inalienable rights to participate in making decisions over the human and material resources of our country. This is a duty that every citizen qualified to vote cannot transfer to another person. It is a responsibility that should not be exchanged for money. It is a sacrifice for the consolidation of democracy and federalism, the sacred values of our Constitution.

Every vote is a testament of renewed hope, the certainty of victory over poverty and the conviction that our country carries within its bosom the potentials of the world’s next super power, indeed, the first black super power.

Nigerians all over the world have sown those seeds of greatness in the work they do and the positive impact they are making as doctors, lawyers, engineers, entertainers, athletes, teachers and professionals in all fields of endeavour.

To move from where we are to where we want to be, we need to maximise our resources, feed ourselves with what we grow, give our youths education that we

make them excel, provide shelter for the homeless and bring constant electricity and technology to make production easier and convenient.

2023 is our chance to make these dreams come true. Let us seize the moment.

As the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Party, with 41 million registered members, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu presents the best vision for the future for our collective prosperity with pledges that are practical, immediate and valuable to our journey towards development. The current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari has tried its best inspite of its challenges. It is like building a tarmac, a solid, concrete foundation. The coming administration of APC under the leadership of Asiwaju Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, when elected, by the goodwill of Nigerians, shall put an aeroplane on the tarmac already built by President Buhari that will take us at supersonic speed to our destination. The world shall watch Nigeria soar higher and higher.

Security, infrastructures, education, health, housing, tourism shall be transformed to provide jobs and boost the economy.

The APC Presidential candidate and his running mate have clearly laid out a grand vision for a better Nigeria in their Action Plan.

Let us seize this moment as we work to vote for the All Progressives Congress in the new year to continue the progressive governance we started over seven years ago.

We wish you a happy and prosperous new Year.