Osuntokun no more in Zenith Labour Party – Chairman

When the Labour Party appointed Akin Osuntokun as the Director General of its Presidential Campaign Council, some members of The Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) shouted blue murder, claiming that he was their Senatorial candidate in Ekiti.

However, Dan Nwanyanwu, Zenith Party’s national chairman and presidential candidate, said in a statement that Osuntokun resigned properly from the party and therefore, there is no need for sour grapes.

“Akin Osuntokun resigned from the Zenith Labour Party in August 2022 and therefore no longer a member of our party.

“Before he resigned from ZLP, he held the ticket as a senatorial candidate in Ekiti State. At the time of his resignation, we could not replace him because the window allowed by the Electoral Act for substitution had elapsed.

“We hold no grudges because it is his fundamental right to associate and exit from any organization.

“We wish him well in his newfound greener pasture. We believe this will put to rest the barrage of inquiries to us in this regard,” the ZLP stated.