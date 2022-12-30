Breaking: Ronaldo signs sensational contract with Saudi club

Breaking: Ronaldo signs sensational contract with Saudi club

Friday, December 30, 2022 9:04 pm


Ronaldo

 
              By Nehru Odeh
Portuguese striker Christiano Ronaldo has signed a massive £175m-a-year contract with Saudi side Al-Nasser.
This is indeed a welcome development for the 37-year-old Portuguese after his controversial exit from his former club, Manchester United. In November  and a disappointing outing in the just concluded 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Recall that Ronaldo had been without a club after his exit from Manchester United following a no-holds- bar interview he conducted with Morgan last month in which he took aim at Ten Hag, Manchester United and various other figures.
Ronaldo’s deal is will be for seven years, with the Portuguese superstar set to play before taking up an ambassadorial role and his payment will increase over time.
Part of his role as an ambassador will be to help Saudi Arabia’s joint bid with Egypt and Greece to host the 2030 World Cup, it has been claimed.
He joins arch rival Lionel Messi in taking up a promotional position with the gulf nation, which has faced criticism for its human rights record, as well as crackdowns on women’s rights activists, LGBTQ+ people and those who speak out against the rule of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    Prof. Moji Adeyeye, Director General, NAFDAC 5 hours ago

    Buhari reappoints Adeyeye as NAFDAC D-G
    10 hours ago

    Dimka Coup: How Pele was trapped, escaped from Nigeria as a “pilot”
    Pele 11 hours ago

    Pele’s burial program for Monday, Tuesday
    11 hours ago

    Osuntokun no more in Zenith Labour Party – Chairman
    13 hours ago

    CCECC-CRCCIG Consortium emerges preferred bidder for Lagos 4th Mainland Bridge
    Pele 24 hours ago

    Brazilian soccer legend Pele dies at 82
    Pele 1 day ago

     Pele dies at 82; What he said about Messi, Mbappe, other social media posts
    1 day ago

    Bolanle Raheem: There’ll Be No Cover-up in Investigation, Prosecution – Sanwo-Olu