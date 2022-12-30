Breaking: Ronaldo signs sensational contract with Saudi club

By Nehru Odeh

Portuguese striker Christiano Ronaldo has signed a massive £175m-a-year contract with Saudi side Al-Nasser.

This is indeed a welcome development for the 37-year-old Portuguese after his controversial exit from his former club, Manchester United. In November and a disappointing outing in the just concluded 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Recall that Ronaldo had been without a club after his exit from Manchester United following a no-holds- bar interview he conducted with Morgan last month in which he took aim at Ten Hag, Manchester United and various other figures.

Ronaldo’s deal is will be for seven years, with the Portuguese superstar set to play before taking up an ambassadorial role and his payment will increase over time.