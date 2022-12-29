 Pele dies at 82; What he said about Messi, Mbappe, other social media posts

By Nehru Odeh Pele, one if the greatest players of all time has died after a battle with cancer. The only player in history to win three World Cups, he passed away at the Albert Einstein hospital in Sao Paulo A message from Pele’s official Twitter account on Thursday read: “Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today. Love, love and love, forever.” Pele, Brazil’s joint all-time top scorer with 77 goals in 92 matches, became an icon of the game after winning the World Cup in 1958 as a 17-year-old, netting twice in the final to defeat hosts Sweden. Though Pele had been battling cancer for a long time, he showed so much courage as well as his passion for football till his last breath. Some of his most recent posts on social media showed his strength of character, faith in time of trouble and deep passion for football till the very end. It’s also very instructive to note that Pele used the football match as a metaphor for his battle with cancer. He once vowed to win this match and on another occasion he posted: “I continue everyday happier with a lot of disposition to play 90 minutes, plus extra time.” Though he never won the match, he sure played 90 minutes and extra time. One of the last posts he made on social media was about football: ‘Hello from Brazil! I hope you’re all enjoying watching the games at the World Cup as much as I am,’ he said on November 29. ‘I love fútbol so deeply and I also love it for how it helps and empowers children through fun, teamwork, and creativity.

“That’s the reason why I started Pelé Foundation and why I’m delighted to announce that we are establishing our first ever Three Hearts Awards, which will recognise a player, non profit organisation and an inspiration annually, who has had a significant contribution, commitment to philanthropy, and community impact that aids and empowers children through educational, anti-poverty or health efforts.

‘It’s my pleasure to announce this years honorees will be @grassrootsoccer for their leadership in adolescent health over the past 20 years, @cristiano for his excellence on and off the field highlighted by his endless commitment to children’s causes, and @globalempowermentmission for their inspirational work helping Ukrainian refugees.

On another occasion, in spite of his failing health and pains, he also congratulated Argentina and Lionel Messi on winning the World in Qatar. He also praised Kylian Mbappe and Morocco. He said Messi deserved to win the World Cup and Mbappe showed class on a World Cup final by scoring four goals.

He wrote: “Today, football continues to tell it’s story, as always, in an enthralling way. Messi winning his first World Cup as his trajectory deserved. My dear friend Mbappe, scoring four goals Inna final. What a gift it was to watch this spectacle to the Future if our sport. And I couldn’t fail to congratulate Morocco for the incredible campaign. It’s great to see Africa shine. Congratulations Argentina! Certainly Diego is smiling now.”

Pele had also posted on social media on his 82nd birthday on 23 October. “On my birthday, I just want to Xpress my gratitude . Life is good. Turning 80 with my family in good heakth, is the best gift. Thank you for everything I have received.