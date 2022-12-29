Lagos Shooting: IGP Meets, Partners Gov Sanwo-Olu on Speedy Action

*To Synagise on Better Police/Citizens’ Relationship

*Promises Due Diligence in Investigation

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, met with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu at the Force Headquarters, Louis Edet House, Abuja, today Thursday 29th December, 2022, at about 1050hrs. It was to discuss amongst other things, possible avenue to achieve speedy justice for the victims of the recent shooting incidents in the state.

The IGP while extending his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased, reassured that the cases would be meticulously pursued until deserved justice is served, stressed that the Force is working with the Attorney-General of Lagos State to ensure that the offenders are diligently prosecuted in Courts of competent jurisdiction to serve as a deterrence to others.

In his response, the Governor promised to support the Police in making sure that justice is served in the extant case and to collaborate with the Police on advocacy programmes to educate the citizenry on understanding and respecting the laws of the land for an improved relationship with the Police. He similarly stressed that his administration will partner with the Police to carry out refresher courses, training, and retraining, and other evaluation processes for police officers in all facets of policing duties.

Governor Sanwo-Olu equally emphasized the need to provide some equipment like body cameras, non-lethal weapons, etc., to curb excessive use of powers and boost good police/citizens relationships.

The Inspector-General of Police therefore charged all officers to imbibe absolute respect for rule of law and the fundamental rights of all persons, which is the crux and fulcrum of policing services even as he urged members of the public to cooperate with police officers for seamless collaborative efforts to stamp out crimes and criminality in the Nigerian society.