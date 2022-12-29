Face of pregnant lawyer Raheem’s killer

Face of pregnant lawyer Raheem’s killer

Thursday, December 29, 2022 1:38 pm


Drambi Vandi

Lagos State Police Command has revealed the name and face of officer who shot Lagos pregnant lawyer, Barrister Omobolanle Raheem, on Christmas day in Ajah, Lagos State. The killer cop’s name is Drambi Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP).

As we reported on this platform yesterday, the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Usman Alkali Baba, recommended the immediate suspension of Vandi, the officer attached to the Ajah Divisional Headquarters of the Lagos State Police Command, responsible for the shooting and killing of Barrister Omobolanle Raheem while waiting for the detailed report on the incident. The IGP noted that the recommendation for the suspension of the officer is in line with the internal disciplinary processes of the Force.

The IGP further noted that the suspension is also expected to create an enabling environment for necessary legal procedures to uphold justice in the case without interference. The suspension is without prejudice to the constitutional presumption of innocence in favour of the officer.

Meanwhile, the IGP has reaffirmed the commitment of the Force to the Rule of Law and assured the public of his administration’s commitment to ensuring that justice is not just done but seen to have been manifestly done in the matter. He therefore appeals to the public to be calm as all hands are on deck to ensure justice prevails while measures have been put in place to prevent future occurrences.

 

 

