Withdraw from presidential race now, Arthur Eze warns Obi

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 10:30 am


Arthur Eze

Prince Arthur Eze, an Anambra born-business billionaire, has advised Mr. Peter Obi, Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, to withdraw from the race of becoming Nigeria’s elected leader in 2023.

Eze gave the advice at the 2022 Ofala festival of HRH Igwe (Dr.) Robert Eze, the traditional ruler of Ukpo in Dunukofia local government area of Anambra State.

According to Eze: “I warned Peter Obi to withdraw from this race but he would not listen. I told him plainly that I am not part of his plans. I told him to drop his ambition, and wait for next time.

“When he told me about his ambition, I asked him the states he thinks he can win in the west and in the north – he told me; but I was not convinced. I told him he cannot not win; so that he would not waste his time and money.”

