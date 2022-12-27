We are not part of Atiku/Obi presidential posters – Coalition

Peter Obi and his running mate, Yusuf Ahmed Datti of the Labour Party (LP) have a coalition of supporters. It has dissociated itself from a campaign poster in circulation with the pictures of Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and Obi as presidential and vice presidential candidates in the 2023 general election.

The Coalition, according to a Vanguard report, said that its candidate had not formed any political alliance with anyone.

Elder Musa Abel, the Chairman of Obidatti Coalition, spoke with journalists in Bauchi on Monday, describing the development as a deliberate effort to confuse teeming supporters of the LP in the state.

“The attention of the Coalition of Obidatti Support groups in Bauchi State has been drawn to a deliberate misinformation campaign carried out by some persons who are bent on misdirecting teeming Obidients in Bauchi state. It is aimed at frustrating the obvious victory of HE Peter Obi in the Presidential Election.

“This is an attempt at taking advantage of the popularity of HE Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party and aligning him with a different party to our detriment. They claim that these were 2019 posters and the persons who placed them were not aware that HE Peter Obi is no more in the PDP, which calls for serious concern.

“Peter Obi and Senator Yusuf Ahmed Datti are soaring in popularity as Nigerians are clamouring for genuine turnaround. We call on our teeming support groups to intensify mobilisation and sensitization of the campaign, especially at the grassroots as we consolidate on our gains,” he said.