Tragic Christmas: Gunmen shoot four dead in Ekpan, near Warri

Tragic Christmas: Gunmen shoot four dead in Ekpan, near Warri

Tuesday, December 27, 2022 12:25 pm


Gunmen

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Residents of Ekpan community in the Uvwie Local government area near Warri in Delta State have been thrown into mourning. Some unknown gunmen in a Toyota Highlander opened fire randomly around the busy area of Ekpan in the wee hours of Christmas Day.

DSP Bright Edafe, Spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, who confirmed the tragic incident to journalists clarified that two persons died on the spot while two others died later on Monday at the hospital where they were rushed to for gunshot wounds.

On the insinuations making the rounds that the remote cause of the attack might have been due to reprisal cult war, the Police Spokesman stated that the Command was not aware of any cult clashes predating the random shooting.

“We are not aware of any cult war in Ekpan. It was a random shooting by some persons in a Toyota Highlander. Two persons died on the spot while another two died today .”.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command has detailed undercover and uniformed Policemen to the exact spot and within the Ekpan community to forestall breakdown of law and order.

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    33 mins ago

    Omobolanle Raheem’s murder: IGP recommends suspension of ASP Vambi
    1 hour ago

    Christopher Kolade at 90: My Fourah Bay Days
    1 hour ago

    The incredible work Prof. Peju Layiwola is doing with adire
    3 hours ago

    Why I Dont Enjoy Life Anymore – Billionaire Dantata
    4 hours ago

    Why Ghana Police Service Restated Ban on New Year Prophecies
    5 hours ago

    2023 presidency: Tinubu to meet PDP G-5 Govs in Europe
    7 hours ago

    We’re taking Nigeria away from culture of primordial sentiments – Osuntokun
    7 hours ago

    Abiku Phenomenon: Nigeria as Cesspool of Development Ideas