Tragic Christmas: Gunmen shoot four dead in Ekpan, near Warri

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Residents of Ekpan community in the Uvwie Local government area near Warri in Delta State have been thrown into mourning. Some unknown gunmen in a Toyota Highlander opened fire randomly around the busy area of Ekpan in the wee hours of Christmas Day.

DSP Bright Edafe, Spokesman of the Delta State Police Command, who confirmed the tragic incident to journalists clarified that two persons died on the spot while two others died later on Monday at the hospital where they were rushed to for gunshot wounds.

On the insinuations making the rounds that the remote cause of the attack might have been due to reprisal cult war, the Police Spokesman stated that the Command was not aware of any cult clashes predating the random shooting.

“We are not aware of any cult war in Ekpan. It was a random shooting by some persons in a Toyota Highlander. Two persons died on the spot while another two died today .”.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Command has detailed undercover and uniformed Policemen to the exact spot and within the Ekpan community to forestall breakdown of law and order.