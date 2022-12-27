PDP Presidential Campaign, Rivers says Wike plans to revoke Secretariat C.of.O

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The PDP Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State says it has uncovered plots by Governor Nyesom Wike to nullify the Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) in its sealed secretariat in the GRA axis of Port Harcourt.

The spokesperson of the campaign council, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa who made this allegation said no threats by Governor Wike will frustrate and intimidate the group from campaigning for Atiku Abubakar ahead of next year’s election.

He claimed the planned cancellation of the C. of O which is fixed for tomorrow, Wednesday, December 28, is another way Governor Wike intends to allocate the property to himself.

The Spokesperson of the PDP Presidential campaign council in Rivers state, Dr Leloonu Nwibubasa said it has incontrovertible information that Governor Wike has finalized the plans of making the revocation order public.

Nwibubasa regrets the Certificate of Occupancy, C of O issued by the Governor of Rivers State has been reduced to a mere tissue paper which businessmen and Corporate organizations as collaterals for securing loans for their business.

He also said more regrettable is the fact that the elected Lawmakers in the Rivers state house of assembly cannot call the Governor to order in seemingly undemocratic excesses.

Recall could be made that Governor Nyesom Wike had warned Executive orders 21 and 22 had been passed into law by the Rivers State House of Assembly and any who breaches them will face the wrath of the law.

He called on all politicians to obey the law arguing that the State cannot be lawless because political campaigns are going on in the State.

Meanwhile, at the time of filing this report Governor Wike and his Integrity Group, otherwise known as the G-5 PDP Governors in London to finalize plans on which Presidential candidate they will support between Peter Obi, Presidential candidate for Labour Party, LP or Bola Tinubu of APC.