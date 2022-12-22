I’ll unveil my preferred Presidential candidate in January 2023-Wike

*2023 Election will be used to Retire Many Politicians

Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike said the decision on which Presidential candidate to mobilise votes for in the forthcoming 2023 general election had been taken and would be revealed in January 2023.

Governor Wike spoke at the inauguration of the Rumuokwurusi- Elimgbu Flyover (10th flyover) in Rumuokwurusi Town, Obio-Akpor Local Government Area on Thursday.

The governor assured that, from January 2023, he will first embark on a state-wide campaign tour to tell Rivers people who they should vote for. Thereafter, he informed that he will undertake a nationwidede campaign tour to tell Nigerians the most preferred Presidential candidate requiring their votes.

He said Nigerians need to know a reliable candidate that they can trust to deliver the needed national transformation with the expected capability and results.

“So, from January next year, I will campaign to my people who they will vote for. So, all of you who have been in suspense. Who has been saying all kinds of things, and abusing me, wait, January has come. Not only will I tell them where they will do but I will also will move from state to state and tell them why they should vote for the people I think they should vote for. Nothing will happen.“

Governor Wike pointed to the ills some persons have caused with their political inconsistency, associations and philosophy and wondered if they can in good conscience say they have been fair to Nigerians and are fit to lead them.

However, our Correspondent can report that the Governor’s preferred Presidential Candidate cannot be Atiku Abubakar, Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. This stemmed from his allusions that:

“Those of you who have never been stable. You move from PDP (Peoples Democratic Party) to there, and you moved from there back to PDP. Those of you who campaigned in 2015, telling Nigerians if they vote for PDP they are voting for the insurgency. If they vote for PDP, they’re voting for corruption.

“Wait, all of us will reply. We will tell Nigerians this thing that you said, how far now. Where do you still stand now? Is it the same PDP or a new PDP?”

Governor Wike insisted that going into an election and winning the needed victory is beyond mere appearances on television shows, casting aspersions on others and talking big.

“So, all of you appearing on television abusing me, don’t waste your saliva again. January has come. All those of you who are telling Nigerians that you used to have 40 shoes, you used to have 50 wristwatches, the time has come to convert those shoes and wristwatches to votes. It’s not to be on the podium and raise your shoes high. And raise your wristwatch high. Time has come to convert it to votes.”

Governor Wike also advised some Rivers politicians who now reside in Abuja to know that the 2023 election will confirm who truly has a political influence on the Rivers electorate.

He said the 2023 general election will also be used to retire these politicians, and urged them to return home and do their campaigns.

The governor said the State government is not opposed to any political party or group holding political rallies. He reiterated that any party or group planning to use government-owned schools should be ready to pay the non–refundable security fee.

He urged those politicians to stop telling lies and be bold to let their people know what they can and cannot do.

“Let me also use the opportunity to advise those of them who said that they are our brothers in Abuja. This 2023 election will confirm to us in Rivers State who are those that influence onon voters.

“Who are those that their people will listen to and vote for? It is not only for you to be in Abuja and tell them whatever you’re telling them. Come home because our polling booths are not going to be in Abuja.”

He further added, “This election will retire people in 2023. If they win us, we go. If we win them, they go. They have already gone.”

Governor Wike also said his administration has established a new political concept that will deepen understanding of how to endear the electorate and secure their votes.

He explained that the PDP in Rivers State will not engage in vote buying, but will depend on the numerous projects executed in all the twenty-three Local Government Areas, consistent payment of pension and gratuity by his administration to win the 2023 general election.

Describing the project, Rivers State Commissioner for Works, Dr George-Kelly DDrrinima Alabo said the Rumuokwurusi -Elimgbu Flyover, which started on 28th January 2022 was delivered in less than 10 months.

He explained that the length of the flyover is 820 metres, has the width size at the descent as 30.65 widths and at the upper pass, the width is 17.35 meters.

Dr Alabo said the flyover will ease traffic flow, and serve as an alternative route to connect traffic flow to the Port Harcourt International Airport.

The Project manager, Julius Berger Plc, Engineer Taner, commended Governor Wike for the confidence reposed in the company in the Rivers State government urban renewal initiative.