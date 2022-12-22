Breaking: Ronaldo set to sign massive deal with Saudi Arabian club

By Nehru Odeh

Christiano Ronaldo is set to sign a massive £175million-a-year deal with Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr. The deal will be done in the next few hours.

Ronaldo shared a video of himself in the gym in Dubai while he waits for the deal to be confirmed. The Portuguese star and his family are currently in Dubai waiting for the deal to go through.

The contract is expected to run for seven years, with the Portuguese superstar set to play for two-and-a-half years before taking up an ambassadorial role and his payment will increase over time.

Part of his ambassadorial role will be to help candidacy of the Arab country together with Egypt and Greece for their 2030 World Cup bid.

Al-Nassr are also preparing to cut three players to free up enough room financially to sign the veteran forward. Talks have been ongoing for some time but a breakthrough was made in the last week. Ronaldo was linked with the Saudi Arabian club before the 2022 World Cup in Qatar but refused to comment as he was focused on the tournament. Al-Nassr are one of the most successful clubs in Saudi Arabia, having being crowned winners of the country’s top flight nine times, with their most recent triumph coming in 2019.

Ronaldo, 37, who returned to training in Real Madrid after a failed World Cup bid, has been searching for a new home since being axed by Manchester United following his bombshell interview with Piers Morgan before the World Cup.