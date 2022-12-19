Wizkid, Tu Baba, Timaya Others to perform at Toro Lagos Beach Vibes

By Daniels Ekugo

Grammy award-winning singer Ayo Balogun, aka Wizkid, has confirmed he will perform at the Vibes on the Beach on December 30 at the Landmark event centre, Lagos and promises to make it a memorable show for all city fun seekers.

The December 30th event is part of a three-day end of the year entertainment being packaged by Toro Entertainment Company with the support of CIG Motor, Lontor, Gree, First Bank, Pepsi and Pillow.

The other two events are Eko 4 Show – Wave of Afrobeats on December 29 and Vibes on the Beach – The DJ Rave – December 31 at the same venue.

Wizkid spoke on Wednesday in Lagos at a pre-event press conference through his manager, Sunday Are, in response to enquiries by entertainment journalists.

The Nigerian sensational singer also used the opportunity to explain why he did not honour invitation to perform at a concert in Ghana and another in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire recently, blaming it on “safety and production issues”.

But the organisers of the Lagos Vibe on the Beach said they do not have such challenges.

The Chief Executive Officer of Toro Entertainment Company, Adetoro Fowoshere, said they decided to take the three-day show to LandMark Beach in Victoria Island, where maximum security and enough space for all invited artistes to express themselves would be guaranteed.

She said, “Good time is guaranteed. Technologically, we have one of the best teams in terms of production in Nigeria, partnering with local vendors to give the best of experience.”

The Toro CEO described the collaboration between her company and LandMark in hosting this year’s show as “a marriage made in heaven”, adding that “we plan to continue the relationship for many years to come.”

She also said massive support was being expected from the Lagos State Government especially with the Eko 4 Show on December 29 which would celebrate and promote Lagos State.

A number of famous singers lined up for the show include Tu Baba, Timaya and Awilo Longomba (a Congolese).

One of the artistes scheduled for performance, Cobhams Asuquo, expressed excitement for being part of the show.

He said, “There is a lot of synergy among those involved in the show. You will have a standout experience from different artistes that will be performing. Expect heavily detailed performance.

“You will see the artistes perform not just on stage but their work well translated. It will be an emotional experience.”

He added that the event would provide an opportunity to present the best DJs in Nigeria and West Africa.

Senior Strategy Manager at Landmark, Utibe Bassey, said the company took pride in providing relaxed ambience for its guests and has put in place measures for safe environment.

“People come here to enjoy themselves. This show will not be an exception. In fact, we will have soldiers working with other security agents to keep the place secured,” he said.

A media personality, Miss Hawa Magaji, said she was excited to work with some of the best professionals in the country on the project.

“I was one of the hosts at the last year’s show. It was big. This year’s will be bigger and a memorable one. I’ll be working with the likes of Mr. Macaroni and others.”