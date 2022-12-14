FCCPC shots Down Mikano International on Acme Road, Ikeja

Wednesday, December 14, 2022 1:57 pm


The Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) this afternoon shut down Mikano International, a generator and auto assembly and steel fabrication company on Acme Road, Ogba Ikeja, Lagos State.

FCCPC is the highest federal competition regulator in Nigeria. The FCCPC operates within the Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment and is responsible for protecting market competition and promoting consumer protection.

Details later

