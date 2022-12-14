Atiku campaigns in Jos, promises to resuscitate economy

Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, former Vice President and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carried his campaign to the Rwang Pam Township Stadium Jos, capital of Plateau State on Tuesday. He vowed to resuscitate the economy of Nigeria if the electorate make him President in 2023.

The same day, he paid homage to the Anglican Bishop of Jos, Benjamin Kwashi; the Gbong Gwom Jos, Jacob Gyang Buba, as well as the home of an Islamic leader, Sheikh Yahaya Jingir.

At the campaign, Atike said: “For the people of Plateau, it is a homecoming for me because I have been a resident of this state for the past 20 years. All roads connecting the Plateau to other states have been neglected by the APC. We will rehabilitate all the roads and revamp the economy of the state. We will make sure that this state is connected as far as infrastructure is concerned. I will restore peace and prosperity.”

Senator Iyorchia Ayu, the National Chairman of the party, went down memory lane. He told the people about how like Solomon Lar, he “brought development to the people through good governance.”

He added, “You see what former Governor Jonah Jang did when he was in power. He and other patriotic leaders built Plateau.

“Whatever cracks that exist in the party, are all over. PDP is back as one. PDP is a rock. Nobody is going to displace the PDP again in Plateau State.”