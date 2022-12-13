International Passport Now Obtainable in International Airports – CGIS

Esther Komolafe

International Travelers are now to enjoy a seamless and hitch free process of renew and obtaining a fresh passports at all the international airports entrance across the nation.

The Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS), Isah Jere Idris has directed the immediate setting up of Diaspora Desks in all the nation’s International airports in order to have a seamless passport process for all Nigerians coming home this yuletide period.

NIS in a statement issued on Monday in Abuja, by its Public Relations Officer, Anthony Akuneme, said the CGIS has also directed passport offices across the country to give priority attention to such citizens living outside the country and their families bearing in mind that most of them have specific time of returning to their countries of residence.

The CGIS affirmed the commitment of the Service to continue rendering effective and efficient service delivery to all Nigerians both at home and abroad, as well as non-Nigerians who are desirous of using any of the service windows.”

The fast track passport process for this yuletide season commenced few weeks ago with the opening of passport offices on Saturday and will continue until 31st January 2023.