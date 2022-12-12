Lagos Assembly Passes ₦1.768Trn 2023 Budget

Lagos Assembly Passes ₦1.768Trn 2023 Budget

Monday, December 12, 2022 4:32 pm


Rt Hon Mudashiru Obasa

– Obasa commends colleagues for their sacrifice

The Lagos State House of Assembly on Monday passed a total of ₦1,768,014,155,285 as the budget for 2023 with the Speaker, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, thanking the lawmakers for their collective sacrifice and the swiftness with which the Appropriation Bill was handled.

A breakdown of the approved budget size shows the sum of
N748,096,508,571 as Recurrent expenditure and N1,019,917,646,713 as Capital expenditure for the year
ending 31st December, 2023.

A part of the breakdown for the sectoral allocations also shows that N3,228,396,960 was approved as the new Overhead Cost of the Office of Civic Engagement for drug abuse advocacy.

The sum of N802,987,206 was approved as the new Capital Expenditure of the Ministry
of Economic Planning & Budget while N1,200,000,000 was approved as the new Overhead Cost (Social Intervention
and Humanitarian Programme) in the Ministry of Economic Planning and Budget.

Dr. Obasa, who presided over the plenary, said the passion with which the lawmakers processed the bill for passage showed their love for the progress of Lagos State.

He also expressed hope that residents of the State would show their satisfaction with the lawmakers and the All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting for candidates of the party in Lagos and at the centre during the forthcoming election.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu had in October presented the sum of N1.69 trillion ‘budget of continuity’ to the House.

While receiving the proposal from the Governor, Speaker Obasa had urged that the 2023 budget “should have more human face, be targeted at reducing poverty and improving the welfare of the residents of the State as part of the THEMES agenda of the administration.”

 

Join The Conversation

What do you think?

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    • The Latest


    President Muhammadu Buhar 2 hours ago

    CVFF Ready for disbursement after 17 years on hold
    3 hours ago

    CX Series: Twincustom unveils customised luxury cars in Lagos
    3 hours ago

    The Secrets of Tony Elumelu’s Success
    3 hours ago

    Commonwealth Secretary-General addresses African, Caribbean and Pacific leaders
    4 hours ago

    2023: We’ll Support Your Re-election, Ayangburen, Ikorodu Leaders Assure Sanwo-Olu
    5 hours ago

    Crude Oil Theft: Nature of the new Security Architecture – Bala Wunti
    7 hours ago

    We should know the kind of leader to vote for – Ighodalo
    8 hours ago

    2023: I’m the Most Qualified Candidate- Peter Obi